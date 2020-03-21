ITBP Tradesman Admit Card and Exam Date Postponed Due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak, Check ITBP CT Official PDF @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Tradesman Admit Card and Exam Date: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has now postponed the written test for CT (Tradesman) 2017. In order to stop the spread the Coronavirus (Covid-19), ITBP has decided to postpone the ITBP Tradesman Exam. ITBP will inform Tradesman Exam New Date in due course of time.

Earlier, ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017 Exam was supposed to be held on 01 March 2020. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 303 Posts of Constable (Tradesmen).ITBP Constable Recruitment was published in 2017 and the last date to filling the online application form was 07 September 2017.

ITBP CT selection will be done on the basis of Height Bar & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Tests, Written Examination, Merit List, Verification of Original Documents, and Detailed Medical Test.

Candidates are advised to keep rack on official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in or on this page for latest updates.

ITBP Tradesman CT Exam Date Postponed Notice

As per the official notice "We regret to inform you that written test for CT (Tradesman)-2017 in ITBP is postponed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Fresh date for written test will be intimated to you in due course of time. For any assistance you may contact on ITBP Recruitment Helpline Nos- 011-24369482/24369483 on working days (0930 Hrs to 1800 Hrs).