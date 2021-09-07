ItsPossible: 16-year old Eco-Warrior becomes voice of Future against Climate Change with UNEP’s Tunza Eco-Generation

Vyomm Khanna – a teenage Eco-Warrior has become the voice of the future against Climate Change as the Regional Ambassador for India at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Tunza Eco-Generation. The programme launched by the UN agency acts as a networking platform for Children and Youth and appoints regional ambassadors from all over the world every six months. The programme is run in association with Samsung to provide a platform to the students to become agents of change and to reverse the impact of climate change and environmental degradation. The Journey His journey towards being an agent of change started at the age of 14 when Vyomm became part of Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Over the year, he has been part of Dexterity’s flagship leadership development programme called Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool); gaining knowledge, experience and earning the determination it takes to become an Eco-Warrior who fights for a better tomorrow. The Achievement Vyomm is one of the 42 regional ambassadors from all over the world appointed by UNEP Tunza and one of the two ambassadors from India. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) defines the Regional Ambassadorship as “an elite position awarded to youth aged between 13 and 24”. The Regional Ambassador Programme provides ambassadors’ exceptional experiences with the opportunity to actively plan, execute and participate in various environmental awareness programs in each region and country. The Impact As the Regional Ambassador for UNEP’s Tunza Eco-Generation, Vyomm will be responsible to plan and execute campaigns and events to raise environmental awareness. During this 6-month ambassadorship, (from September 2021 till February 2022), he will promote UNEP Tunza and its activities across the country to build awareness and bring about a positive change around environmental challenges. The Way Ahead On being appointed the Regional Ambassador, Vyomm said, “This opportunity not only fills me with immense pride and satisfaction but greatly motivates me to work harder towards my goal of reversing the effects of climate change and ecosystem degradation in my city and country. I intend to take strong action to restore my local environment not only through advocacy but also through the integration of innovative technology. I am grateful to my mentors at Dexterity Global, who played an essential role in my journey to this milestone. The organization has not only transformed me into a leader, but it has also exposed me to a plethora of valuable opportunities outside the classroom. In fact, I actually discovered this opportunity through the DexConnect, which is why I highly recommend it to everyone who aims to make a difference in today’s world.” Celebrating Vyomm’s achievement, Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO Sharad Sagar said that he is the 8th Dexterity Alumni in the last ten years to be appointed the Regional Ambassador by UNEP Tunza Eco-Generation. Showing confidence in him, Mr Sagar also added that Vyomm will use this platform to increase awareness about environmental issues locally and nationally as a true servant leader.”