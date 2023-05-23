JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 Link: Download Jharkhand Matric, Inter Result using Roll Code and Number

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023: Students can get their JAC result links for classes 10th and 12th Science at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in, jac12.jagranjosh.com and jac10.jagranjosh.com. Know steps to download Jharkhand matric, inter mark sheet by using roll code and number.

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 Link: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) board will declare classes 10th and 12th board result 2023 for science today. Once announced, the JAC result 2023 login link will be available at: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in, jac12.jagranjosh.com and jac10.jagranjosh.com. The JAC Jharkhand marksheet can be downloaded by entering the roll code and the roll number in the login window.

Last year, a total of 3,73,893 students passed in JAC class 10 board results and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.60%. Whereas the overall pass percentage of Jharkhand 12 board Science was: 91.43% respectively.

How to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter Result 2023 using Roll Code and Number?

Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results can be checked in online mode by using roll number and roll code. Students have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can also follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand board result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 10th or 12th Result link available.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab.

Step 6: The JAC result for class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the Jharkhand board result for future reference.

How to download JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 via DigiLocker?

Apart from the official website, students can also download their Jharkhand board matric and inter marksheet at DigiLocker. They can go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website: digilocker.gov.in. Or download the Digilocker app on mobile.

Step 2: On the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using the credentials.

Step 5: Under the education category, choose JAC.

Step 6: Choose the JAC 10th, 12th Science exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter Aadhaar card number. The result will be shown on the screen

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Result Grading System

Students can check below the grading system that might be mentioned in Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Science marksheet:

Grades JAC Marks A+ 80% and above A 60% to 80% B 45% to 60% C 33% to 45% C Below 33%

JAC 10th, 12th Science Marksheet 2023: Check Abbreviations Used in it

After downloading the matric and inter Jharkhand marksheet, students can check their marks and certain abbreviations. Check complete table below to avoid any confusion: