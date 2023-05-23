JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Result Today at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Passing Marks

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 today at 3 pm Department of School Education Secretary, KK Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results today. As per reports, the result will be declared via press conference at 3 pm. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM Who will announce the JAC Class 12th Board Result? The Jharkhand Board Class 12th Board result will be announced today at 3 pm. The results will be announced by Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto at the press conference. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11: 32 AM JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: When and where to check marks JAC Jharkhand board class 10 result will be available from 3 pm onwards. Students have to check their respective results at the official websites: jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11: 22 AM Jharkhand result: Toppers names to be announced Jharkhand class 10th, and 12th results 2023 will be declared in the afternoon. The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the result and the JAC 10th, 12th Science topper's name will also be announced along with the declaration of result. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11: 19 AM Details mentioned on Jharkhand Board Result 2023 marksheets Name

Roll Number of students

Name of the Examination

Subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status

Percentage acquired Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11: 15 AM What is the passing marks in jac .nic.in 2023 result 10th, 12th Science? Students need to secure 33% in each subject in order to pass JAC 10th result 2023. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 11: 07 AM Will JAC Board release the list of the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Science toppers? According to media reports, the Board is expected to release the names of the JAC 10th and 12th toppers 2023. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM Get JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Marksheet via DigiLocker Students can download their marksheet on DigiLocker as well: Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. Or download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: In the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose JAC

Step 6: Choose the JAC 10th exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM Around 8 lakh students waiting for JAC result 2023 Jharkhand 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced at 3 pm today. Around 8 lakh students are waiting for their results this year who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Result Grading System Students can check below the grading system that might be mentioned in Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Science marksheet: Grades JAC Marks A+ 80% and above A 60% to 80% B 45% to 60% C 33% to 45% C Below 33% Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM How to check JAC 10th Result 2023 marks in offline mode? Students can check their classes 10th Jharkhand board result via SMS. Check below the steps: Step 1: Open messaging app on phone

Step 2: Type JHA10{space}Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: JAC 10th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM jac 12th result 2023 science link soon: official website right now Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM JAC 10th Result 2023: Roll Number Needed to Check Marks To check their Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Science result 2023, students are required to provide their credentials: Roll Code

Roll Number Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM JAC result 2023 Date and Time As per the updates, the board will announce the result today. Check table below: Events Dates JAC 10th, 12th Science Result May 23, 2023 Jharkhand Board Result 3 PM Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM How to Check Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Science Result 2023 in Online mode? Jharkhand Board can be downloaded in online mode. Students can check the JAC 10th, 12th Sci results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online marksheet: Step 1: Go to the official website for Jharkhand Board: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Result link available.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code and submit.

Step 5: The JAC result for class 10, 12 Sci will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the Jharkhand board result for future reference. Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM Websites to check JAC Board results 2023 Students can check their JAC Board 10th Result and JAC 12th Science result from the following alternative websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM