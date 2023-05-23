jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Direct Link लिंक to Check JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 with Roll Code and Number

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 (TODAY): JAC Jharkhand board will release the class 12th Science and class 10th result today, May 23, 2023. Students who have given the board exams that were held in the month of March and April 2023 can check the JAC 12th Science and 10th exam 2023 using roll number/roll code at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in, jac12.jagranjosh.com and jac10.jagranjosh.com.

Jharkhand Board 12th Science and 10th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th and 12th Science results today, May 23, 2023. According to the media reports, the results will be announced by the School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto between 2 pm to 3 pm in a press conference. This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for the class 12 and 10th board examinations.

Once released, students can download and check their JAC 12th Science and 10th mark sheets online by entering the necessary login details from the official portals- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at Jagran Josh, as it will be providing the Jharkhand board class 12 Science stream and class 10th results 2023.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2023 Login window at jharresults.nic.in

Check the JAC Jharkhand Board's official website login window below:

What are the minimum passing marks required to pass the JAC Class 12th Science Exam 2023?

Students who have appeared in the class 12th exams for the Science stream need to score at least 33% marks in each subject in order to clear the JAC class 12th Science exams. If in case, students failed the board exams, there's no need to worry about it, the board will provide a second chance to the students to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exams. The official dates regarding the supply exams will be released by the JAC board after the announcement of the JAC Class 12 Science results 2023.

JAC 10th, 12th Science Marksheet 2023: Abbreviations and their meanings

After downloading the JAC Jharkhand board matric and inter marksheets, students can check their secured and certain abbreviations mentioned on the marksheet. Candidates can check the complete table of the abbreviation along with the meanings below:

Abbreviation Meaning PAS Pass U/R Under Regulation F/L Fail INC Incomplete 1ST First Division EXP Expelled F/A Fully Absent 2ND Second Division WTH Withheld 3RD Third Division INV Invalid

List of Websites to Check Jharkhand Board Result 12th Science and 10th Result 2023

The Jharkhand board results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, May 23, 2023, from around 2 pm to 3 pm. Students can also access the JAC 10th and class 12th Science stream results at Jagran Josh. Students can check the direct links to check the board results are mentioned below:

Jharkhand Board class 12th Science and 10th result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the JAC class 12th Science and 10th result 2023 in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board Name Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Name of the examination JAC 10th and 12th Science stream Mode of the examination Offline Jharkhand Board Matric 10th Exam Date March 14 to April 3, 2023 Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Date March 14 to April 5, 2023 Official websites to check Jharkhand board class 12th Science and 10th result 2023 jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com Session 2022-2023 JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 May 23, 2023 (Tentative) Mode of Result Online JAC Board 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 Time Between 2 pm to 3 pm

Jharkhand Board (JAC) 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, Jagran Josh will be providing candidates with a link to check their Jharkhand board 12th Science and 10th board exam results if in case students are unable to check their scores from the official website of Jharkhand Board. Candidates can visit the link - jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com and jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

JAC 10th Result 2023: Class 10 toppers last year

Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, and Nishu Kumari secured first rank in JAC Class10 exams last year.

2 students share the second rank

6 students share the third rank

3 share fourth rank

10 are in the fifth rank

15 in the sixth rank

18 in the seventh rank

20 got the eighth rank

29 got the ninth rank

38 achieved the tenth rank

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result: Gender-wise Pass Percentage

Students can check the previous year's pass percentages of girls and boys in the table below:

Years Girls Pass Percentage (%) Boys Pass Percentage (%) 2022 95.50% 95.71% 2021 95.96% 95.90% 2020 74.25% 75.88% 2019 68.67% 72.99% 2018 57.29% 61.79%

