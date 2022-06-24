JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream results 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have taken the JAC Class 12 Arts stream examinations can visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council to check the examination details. Candidates will be able to check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022 on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the JAC 12th Arts Results 2022 will also be available on this page as soon as the results are declared online.

To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 for the Arts stream students are required to visit the official website of Jharkhand board and enter the Roll number in the JAC Arts 12th result link 2021 provided. Details of the JAC 12th Arts results 2022 will be available on this page. Students are advised to bookmark this page for details on the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Arts Result 2022.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time

Jharkhand Board will be conducting the JAC Intermediate Arts stream 2022 exams by March-April 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the JAC official website for further details on the schedule of the exams. As per a tentative schedule, the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule here.

Events Dates Jharkhand 12th Arts Exams 2022 March 2022 JAC 12th Arts Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be announced by the board officials of the board via a press conference after which the link for students to check the results will be made available on the official website.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Arts Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Arts stream Result link

Step 4th: Enter the 12th Arts registration number in the result link

Step 5th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC Intermediate Arts Results 2022

Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Board class 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream on the official website of the board. Candidates must note that a direct link for students to check the JAC 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be available on this page as soon as the results are made live. Candidates can also visit the links provided below to check the JAC 12th Arts stream results 2022.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking JAC 12th Arts Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Arts Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Click on the JAC Arts stream Results link

Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Roll Number in the result login

Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Arts Results for further reference

How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the direct link available on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, candidates will also be able to check the JAC 12th Arts stream results 2022 via SMS. In order to get the JAC 12th Results 2022 for the Arts stream via SMS students are advised to follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd: Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022?

The Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result sheet will contain candidates details which are to be cross checked thoroughly when downloading the online copy of the results. In case there are any discrepancies in the details mentioned in the JAC 12th Results 2022, students are required to consult the school authorities.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Arts stream results 2022 will contain the following details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board Intermediate Arts Results Statistics

Jharkhand Board officials will be announcing the results of the class 12 Arts stream exams on the official website. Along with results of the JAC 12th Arts exams, students will also be provided with the complete statistics and overall performance of the students in the exams. Candidates can check below the performance of the students in the previous year board examinations.

JAC Board 12th Arts Result 2021 Statistics

Particular Arts Total Number of Students Appeared 2,09234 Total Number of Students Passed 1,89801 Number of Students got First Division 52,177 Number of Students got Second Division 1,17,245 Number of Students got Third Division 30,379 Overall Pass Percentage 90.71% Girls Pass Percentage - Boys Pass Percentage -

JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

Year Number of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 3,31,056 90.71 - - 2020 2,34,363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 3,12,368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 3,00,000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 3,26,103 61.8 66 58 2016 3,22,000 60.65 61 58 2015 3,11,359 62.94 87.64 86.54 2014 2,23,248 58.36 84.32 83.95

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2022?

After Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results 2022 are announced on the official website, candidates eligible for higher education will be able to apply for the admissions to various Arts colleges in the country. To apply for the admissions candidates are required to meet the cutoff and other eligibility prescribed.

Candidates will be issued with the original certificates shortly after the results are declared by the board.

The board will also conduct the JAC class 12 Re-evaluation, Scrutiny and the Compartmental examinations for the students. The applications for the rechecking and revaluation process and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board soon after the results are declared.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream Re-evaluation and Scrutiny is conducted for those students who have doubts in their class 12 answer sheets. The applications for the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts stream re-evaluation will be released on the official website of the board. Students are required to fill in the applications and submit the application fee for the same.

The results of Jharkhand Board 12th re-evaluation process will be announced after the re-evaluation is conducted for the answer sheets applied for. Watch this space for further information.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Arts - Compartmental Exam

Jharkhand board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted by the board as a second chance for students who wish to improve their marks. The applications for JAC 12th Compartmental exams will be released shortly after the results are declared.

The schedule of the JAC 12th compartmental exams and the admit card for the exams will be available on the official website. The results of the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts compartmental exams will be released within a month from conducting the compartmental exams

Jharkhand Board Intermediate Arts Results 2022 - Toppers

Jharkhand board will be announcing the list of class 12 exam toppers stream wise. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the class 12 Arts stream Toppers list 2022 on this page shortly after the results are declared by the board officials. Candidates can check below the list of previous year JAC 12th Arts stream toppers.

Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Nandita Haripal Jamshedpur Women's College 419 2nd Prerna Raj Ranchi Women Colleges 418 2nd Jyoti Kumari Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 418 3rd Sujata Kumari BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur 416 4th Manisha Kumari St. Xavier College Ranchi 415 4th Priyanka Soren Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 415 5th Indu Kumari Nirmala College Ranchi 414

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 12 examinations for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education. The exams are conducted annually for students from schools affiliated to the board. The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.