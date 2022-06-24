    JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022: Know Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 24, 2022 11:06 IST
    Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result 2022
    Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result 2022
    JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 Highlights
    JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to Check JAC Class 12 Commerce Results 2022
    Jharkhand Board Intermediate Commerce Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    JAC Class 12th Commerce Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th Commerce stream exams 2022 will be able to check the class 12 results 2022 for the commerce streams though the link on the official website-  jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 will be available on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream results students will be required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the link provided.

    Candidates can also bookmark this page for further details on the declaration of the board exam results.

    JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

    Exam

    Class 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date and Time

    Jharkhand Board Intermediate Results 2022 for the Commerce stream will be announced on the official website of Jharkhand Board by May 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the Jharkhand Board class 12 exams and the declaration of the results here.

    Events

    Dates

    Jharkhand 12th Commerce Exams 2022

    March 2022

    JAC 12th Commerce Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Jharkhand Board class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Board. To check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th registration details in the login link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided  below to check the results of the exams.

    Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page

    Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Commerce stream Result link

    Step 4th: Enter the 12th registration number in the result link

    Step 5th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

    Where to Check JAC Class 12 Commerce Results 2022

    JAC Class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 12 examinations in the Commerce stream can click on the links provided below to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022.

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • exam-result.in

    Jharkhand Board Intermediate Commerce Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

    Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Result link

    Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Commerce Result link

    Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Roll Number in the result login

    Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Results Commerce for further reference

    How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates must note that along with the result link on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council they will also be able to check the JAC 12th Results 2022 for the Commerce stream via SMS.  Candidates can also follow the steps  provided below to get the JAC 12th Commerce stream via SMS.

    Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone

    Step 2nd: Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

    Step 3rd: Send to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022? 

    When checking the JAC Intermediate Commerce results 2022, candidates must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th result sheet. In case there are any discrepancies in the information mentioned in the result sheet, students can consult the teachers in the schools.

    The list of details mentioned on the JAC Result 2022 Class 12 is provided below.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce Results Statistics

    When declaring the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022, the board will also be releasing the complete statistics for the performance of the students in the examinations. The statistics will include the overall performance of the students in the examinations and streamwise. Candidates can check here the performance of the students in the Jharkhand Board class 12 exams in the previous years.

    JAC Board Commerce 12th Result 2021 Statistics

    Particular

    Commerce

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    33,677

    Total Number of Students Passed

    30,422

    Number of Students got First Division

    19,951

    Number of Students got Second Division

    9,987

    Number of Students got Third Division

    484

    Overall Pass Percentage

    90.33%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    -

    Boys Pass Percentage

    -

    JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    331056

    90.71

    -

    -

    2020

    234363

    77.37

    84.2

    79.94

    2019

    312368

    69.14

    74.08

    65.53

    2018

    300000

    67.49

    75.74

    61.49

    2017

    326103

    61.8

    66

    58

    2016

    322000

    60.65

    61

    58

    2015

    311359

    62.94

    87.64

    86.54

    2014

    223248

    58.36

    84.32

    83.95

    What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022?

    After the Jharkhand Board officials announce the JAC 12th Results 2022 in the official press conference students will be able to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will also be issued the original certificates of the JAC 12th Commerce stream which will be provided at the individual schools.

    The board will also be conducting the JAC 12th Revaluation and Scrutiny process and the Compartmental examinations. The applications for the Jharkhand board 12th Commerce rechecking process will be provided on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

    JAC Intermediate Commerce Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Jharkhand Board 12th rechecking and re-evaluation  applications will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Board soon after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated for any calculation errors are required to visit the official website and complete the application form and submit the application fee.

    Changes in the marks after the JAC 12th Commerce stream re-evaluation is completed will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce - Compartmental Exam

    Jharkhand board conducts the compartment examinations for the students who were unable to secure the minimum marks to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to submit the applications for the compartmental examinations and submit the requisite fee.

    The board will issue the JAC 12th Commerce stream compartmental examination admit card through the official website which is mandatory for students to carry during the exams. The results of the Jharkhand  Board 12th Compartmental exams will be issued shortly after the exams are conducted so that students can apply for further admissions.

    Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results 2022 - Toppers

    Jharkhand Board class 12 Commerce stream toppers list will be announced by the board officials along with the examination results. Students who have appeared for  the exams will be able to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream toppers in the overall category. Students can check below the list of toppers from the previous years.

    Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Shubham Kumar Thakur

    St. Xavier College Ranchi

    450

    2nd

    Rupa Kumari

    +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga

    448

    3rd

    Ankita Agarwal

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    445

    4th

    Sabbi Parveen

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    443

    5th

    Jitu Singh

    Jamshedpur Co-operative College

    438

    About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

    Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

    The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.

    FAQ

    How to check the JAC 12th Results 2022?

    To check the JAC 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided.

    Will the board issue the class 12 Commerce original marksheets?

    As soon as the JAC 12th commerce exam results 2022 are declared, the board will be issuing the original marksheets to the students. Candidates will be able to get the JAC 12th Results original marksheets from their respective schools.

    When will the JAC 12th Commerce Revaluation applications be released?

    The applications for JAC Class 12 Commerce stream rechecking and revaluation process will be released on the official website of the board. Candidates are advised to apply and submit the applications in order for their answer sheets to be considered for re-evaluation

    How to check JAC 12th Commerce results 2022?

    To check the JAC 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the result link provided.