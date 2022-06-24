JAC Class 12th Commerce Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th Commerce stream exams 2022 will be able to check the class 12 results 2022 for the commerce streams though the link on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 will be available on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream results students will be required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the link provided.

Candidates can also bookmark this page for further details on the declaration of the board exam results.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date and Time

Jharkhand Board Intermediate Results 2022 for the Commerce stream will be announced on the official website of Jharkhand Board by May 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the Jharkhand Board class 12 exams and the declaration of the results here.

Events Dates Jharkhand 12th Commerce Exams 2022 March 2022 JAC 12th Commerce Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Jharkhand Board class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Board. To check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th registration details in the login link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the results of the exams.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Commerce stream Result link

Step 4th: Enter the 12th registration number in the result link

Step 5th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC Class 12 Commerce Results 2022

JAC Class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 12 examinations in the Commerce stream can click on the links provided below to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

Jharkhand Board Intermediate Commerce Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Commerce Result link

Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Roll Number in the result login

Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Results Commerce for further reference

How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates must note that along with the result link on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council they will also be able to check the JAC 12th Results 2022 for the Commerce stream via SMS. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to get the JAC 12th Commerce stream via SMS.

Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd: Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022?

When checking the JAC Intermediate Commerce results 2022, candidates must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th result sheet. In case there are any discrepancies in the information mentioned in the result sheet, students can consult the teachers in the schools.

The list of details mentioned on the JAC Result 2022 Class 12 is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce Results Statistics

When declaring the JAC 12th Commerce stream results 2022, the board will also be releasing the complete statistics for the performance of the students in the examinations. The statistics will include the overall performance of the students in the examinations and streamwise. Candidates can check here the performance of the students in the Jharkhand Board class 12 exams in the previous years.

JAC Board Commerce 12th Result 2021 Statistics

Particular Commerce Total Number of Students Appeared 33,677 Total Number of Students Passed 30,422 Number of Students got First Division 19,951 Number of Students got Second Division 9,987 Number of Students got Third Division 484 Overall Pass Percentage 90.33% Girls Pass Percentage - Boys Pass Percentage -

JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

Year Number of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 331056 90.71 - - 2020 234363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 61.8 66 58 2016 322000 60.65 61 58 2015 311359 62.94 87.64 86.54 2014 223248 58.36 84.32 83.95

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result 2022?

After the Jharkhand Board officials announce the JAC 12th Results 2022 in the official press conference students will be able to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will also be issued the original certificates of the JAC 12th Commerce stream which will be provided at the individual schools.

The board will also be conducting the JAC 12th Revaluation and Scrutiny process and the Compartmental examinations. The applications for the Jharkhand board 12th Commerce rechecking process will be provided on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

JAC Intermediate Commerce Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Board 12th rechecking and re-evaluation applications will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Board soon after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated for any calculation errors are required to visit the official website and complete the application form and submit the application fee.

Changes in the marks after the JAC 12th Commerce stream re-evaluation is completed will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce - Compartmental Exam

Jharkhand board conducts the compartment examinations for the students who were unable to secure the minimum marks to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to submit the applications for the compartmental examinations and submit the requisite fee.

The board will issue the JAC 12th Commerce stream compartmental examination admit card through the official website which is mandatory for students to carry during the exams. The results of the Jharkhand Board 12th Compartmental exams will be issued shortly after the exams are conducted so that students can apply for further admissions.

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results 2022 - Toppers

Jharkhand Board class 12 Commerce stream toppers list will be announced by the board officials along with the examination results. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the JAC 12th Commerce stream toppers in the overall category. Students can check below the list of toppers from the previous years.

Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Shubham Kumar Thakur St. Xavier College Ranchi 450 2nd Rupa Kumari +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga 448 3rd Ankita Agarwal Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 445 4th Sabbi Parveen Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 443 5th Jitu Singh Jamshedpur Co-operative College 438

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.