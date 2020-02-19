Search

JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020-  Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC, has published the JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. Check the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 below.

Feb 19, 2020 15:54 IST
JAC 10th Routine 2020
JAC 10th Routine 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC, has published the JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the JAC 10th Time Table 2020/ Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the JAC Matric Routine 2020 by the authorities. The JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JAC officially publishes the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 on the official website that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th Routine 2020/ JAC Matric Time Table 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, officially releases the JAC Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students appearing for the JAC Board Matric Examination 2020 can check the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 in the below-mentioned table: 

Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020:

Dates

Subjects

11th February 2020

Tuesday

Commerce

Home Science

IIT

ITS

HEL

MAE

SEC

RET

BAW

TAT

12th February 2020

Wednesday

Urdu 

Bengali

Oriya

13th February 2020

Thursday

Kharia

Khortha

Kurmali

Nagpuri

Panch Pargania

14th February 2020

Friday

Arabic

Persian

Ho

Mundari

Santhali

Oraon

15th February 2020

Saturday

Hindi (Course A & Course B)

17th February 2020

Monday

Social Science

18th February 2020

Tuesday

Music

20th February 2020

Thursday

Mathematics

24th February 2020

Monday

Science

26th February 2020

Wednesday

English

28th February 2020

Friday

Sanskrit

 

The above-mentioned JAC Board 10th Routine 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Jharkhand Board that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC officially releases the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine, conducts the Jharkhand Board 10th Examination and also announces the JAC 10th Result 2020 on its official website.

