JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020-  Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC, has published the JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the JAC 10th Time Table 2020/ Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the JAC Matric Routine 2020 by the authorities. The JAC 10th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JAC officially publishes the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 on the official website that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th Routine 2020/ JAC Matric Time Table 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, officially releases the JAC Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students appearing for the JAC Board Matric Examination 2020 can check the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020 in the below-mentioned table:

Jharkhand Board Matric Routine 2020:

Dates Subjects 11th February 2020 Tuesday Commerce Home Science IIT ITS HEL MAE SEC RET BAW TAT 12th February 2020 Wednesday Urdu Bengali Oriya 13th February 2020 Thursday Kharia Khortha Kurmali Nagpuri Panch Pargania 14th February 2020 Friday Arabic Persian Ho Mundari Santhali Oraon 15th February 2020 Saturday Hindi (Course A & Course B) 17th February 2020 Monday Social Science 18th February 2020 Tuesday Music 20th February 2020 Thursday Mathematics 24th February 2020 Monday Science 26th February 2020 Wednesday English 28th February 2020 Friday Sanskrit

The above-mentioned JAC Board 10th Routine 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Jharkhand Board that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC officially releases the Jharkhand Board Matric Routine, conducts the Jharkhand Board 10th Examination and also announces the JAC 10th Result 2020 on its official website.