JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 DECLARED: Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 DECLARED: Jharkhand Board, Ranchi 12th class board exam results 2023 for Arts stream OUT on May 30, 2023. Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu Top JAC Inter Result 2023 Arts. Shristi and Mahwish grab the top 2 positions in the Commerce stream. Check here the list of TOP 10 JAC Arts Toppers this year, their pass percentage and city and school-wise details.

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC) declared the JAC 12th results 2023 for Arts stream at 3.30 pm today, on May 30, 2023 at 3 pm. Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP by grabbing the first 3 positions in the Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2023. Hazaribagh becomes best performing district. Shrishti and Mahwish get the 1st two ranks in JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023. Candidates who appeared for Jharkhand Board Arts Board exam from March 14 to April 5, 2023 can now check their marksheets at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in by entering their roll code and roll number. Also, check the list of JAC 12th Toppers from Arts stream, their pass percentage, their city and school details. Also get details related to Jharkhand Board supplementary exams, re-checking and re-evaulation.

District Wise Pass Percentage from JAC Commerce result 2023: Jamtara District has highest pass percent in Commerce

JAMTARA: 97.360% PAKUR: 96.840% LATEHAR: 94.260% HAZARIBAGH: 93.720% LOHARDAGA: 92.660% KODARMA: 91.910% BOKARO: 91.070% CHATRA: 90.780% DHANBAD: 90.780% RAMGARH: 89.940%

District-wise Pass Percentage from Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12 Arts and Commerce

Hazaribagh District has the highest pass per cent

HAZARIBAGH: 98.470% SIMDEGA: 98.380% KHUNTI: 98.040% KODARMA: 97.680% LOHARDAGA: 97.650% CHATRA: 97.560% RAMGARH: 97.470% GUMLA: 97.430% SERAIKELA: 97.310% RANCHI: 97.190%

JAC Class 12 Inter Commerce Toppers 2023

Rank

Name

Marks Obtained 1

Shristi Kumari 480 2

Mahwish Perween 479 3

Riya Kumari 475 3

Priyanka Kumari 475 3

Riya Keshri 475

Stream-wise no. of Candidates in 12th Class JAC Inter Result 2023

Specifications Number Pass Percentage No of Candidates Appeared in Arts Stream 2,25,946 95.97% No of Male Candidates 94,476 95.12% No of Female Candidates 1,31,470 96.58% No of Candidates Appeared in Commerce Stream 28,813 88.6% No of Male Candidates 12634 87.01% No of Female Candidates 16179 90.61%

Overall Pass Percentage in Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: 95.97%

JAC Class 12 Result Arts Topper List 2023

Rank Name Total marks School Name

1st Kashish Parveen 469 marks DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh 2nd Diksha Sahu 465 marks MLA INter Mahila College 3rd Sudhanshu Kumar 464 marks St. Xavier College

JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts: Stream wise Pass Percentage

Arts 95.9 Commerce 88.06

Anil Kumar Mahto started JAC 12th result 2023 Press Conference

12th result 2023 JAC Board Jharkhand link: Download Link JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce

Candidates can check their Arts and Commerce stream results 2023 once the JAC 2023 Result is declared by the board authorities.

Check the Jharkhand Arts Result 2023 at jacresults.com/arts/ and get JAC Commerce Result 2023 at jacresults.com/commerce/.

Check jac.gov.in result link, jac.nic.in 12th result 2023 arts link and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12 link here. JAC Science stream result 2023 has already been released last week.

Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Arts Link Active Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Commerce Link Active Check JAC 12th Result- Science Direct Link Available

JAC Rankers: JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023

Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th Class Arts stream exam conducted from March 14th to April 5th, 2023. Check the list of toppers from JAC Arts board exam 2023 here.

JAC 12th Arts Toppers 2023 Name-wise

List of toppers names from Jharkhand 12th Result 2023 will be updated here.

Jharkhand 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?

Jharkhand Board Results 2023 has been announced for the Arts stream today. We will update the list of JAC Class 12 Arts toppers and their marks and percentage obtained in the table below:

Rank Name Total marks School Name

1st Kashish Parveen 469 marks DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh 2nd Diksha Sahu 465 marks MLA INter Mahila College 3rd Sudhanshu Kumar 464 marks St. Xavier College 4th

Baby Kumari 463 marks DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh 5th

Garima Singh 461 marks Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi 6th

Rohit Singh 460 marks St. Xavier College 7th

Vikas Kumar 459 marks RK +2 High School, Lesliganj 8th

Amisha Bharti 459 marks St. Xavier College 9th

Riya Gupta 459 marks Jharia Raj Hiugh School +2, Jharia 10th

Priyanka Kumari Prasad 459 marks St Anne's Intermediate College

JAC 12th Result 2023: Rewards and Prizes for Toppers

According to the Jharkhand government reward scheme for JAC Inter toppers, all the top three rank holders of Class 12 board examinations are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.

Important Statistics from JAC 12th Arts Result 2023

Statistics from the Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be updated below as soon as the data is obtained after the result declaration.

JAC 12th Science Toppers 2023 List

Rank Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names Total marks 1st Divya Kumari 479 2nd Khushi Kumari 476 3rd Priyanka Ghosh 475 3rd Pawan Kumar 475

Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi 12th result 2023 Grading System

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi follows a grading system, as mentioned in the table below. JAC awards these grades based on marks obtained in the exams.

Check the JAC Results 12th Grading System 2023 below:

Range of Marks Grade Remarks 80% and Above A+ Excellent 60% to 80% A Very Good 45% to 60% B Good 33% to 45% C Average Below 33% D Marginal

JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023: Abbreviations used on JAC Arts Marksheet

Check the meaning of various abbreviations used in the Jharkhand Board 12th class Arts Marksheet 2023

Jharkhand 12th Marksheet Abbreviations Meaning PAS Pass U/R Under Regulation F/L Fail INC Incomplete 1ST First Division EXP Expelled F/A Fully Absent 2ND Second Division WTH Withheld 3RD Third Division INV Invalid

JAC Class 12th Previous Years Result Statistics

Check the statistics from the past years of Jharkhand Board Results 2023 in the table given below:



Overall Arts Pass Percentage before JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023 Year Students Appeared Overall Pass % 2022 3,73,893 97.42 2021 3,31,056 90.71 2020 2,34,363 77.37 2019 3,12,368 69.14 2018 3,00,000 67.49 2017 3,26,103 61.8 2016 3,22,000 60.65 2015 3,11,359 62.94 2014 2,23,248 58.36

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2022

Rank Student Name Marks Obtained 1 Mansi Saha 474 2 Rohit Kacchap 467 3 Anchal Kumari 465 4 Priya Kumari 460 5 Vaishnavi Keshri 459 6 Sana Ekbal 458 7 Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey 457 8 Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta 456 9 Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda 455 10 Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla 454

JAC 12th Class Result Gender-wise Statistics

Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years:

Year Students Appeared Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 3,31,056 – – 2020 234363 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 66 58 2016 322000 61 58 2015 311359 87.64 86.54 2014 223248 84.32 83.95

JAC Arts Results 2020: Toppers List

Rank Toppers Name Marks obtained School name 1st Nandita Haripal 419 Jamshedpur Women's College 2nd Prerna Raj 418 Ranchi Women Colleges 2nd Jyoti Kumari 418 Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 3rd Sujata Kumari 416 BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur 4th Manisha Kumari 415 St. Xavier College Ranchi 4th Priyanka Soren 415 Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 5th Indu Kumari 414 Nirmala College Ranchi