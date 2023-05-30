JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 DECLARED: Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 DECLARED: Jharkhand Board, Ranchi 12th class board exam results 2023 for Arts stream OUT on May 30, 2023. Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu Top JAC Inter Result 2023 Arts. Shristi and Mahwish grab the top 2 positions in the Commerce stream. Check here the list of TOP 10 JAC Arts Toppers this year, their pass percentage and city and school-wise details.

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC) declared the JAC 12th results 2023 for Arts stream at 3.30 pm today, on May 30, 2023 at 3 pm.  Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP by grabbing the first 3 positions in the Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2023. Hazaribagh becomes best performing district. Shrishti and Mahwish get the 1st two ranks in JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023. Candidates who appeared for Jharkhand Board Arts Board exam from March 14 to April 5, 2023 can now check their marksheets at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in by entering their roll code and roll number. Also, check the list of JAC 12th Toppers from Arts stream, their pass percentage, their city and school details. Also get details related to Jharkhand Board supplementary exams, re-checking and re-evaulation.

Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Latest JAC Inter Result 2023 Updates:

  • District Wise Pass Percentage from JAC Commerce result 2023: Jamtara District has highest pass percent in Commerce

JAMTARA:  97.360%
PAKUR:  96.840%
LATEHAR:  94.260%
HAZARIBAGH: 93.720%
LOHARDAGA: 92.660%
KODARMA: 91.910%
BOKARO: 91.070%
CHATRA: 90.780%
DHANBAD: 90.780%
RAMGARH: 89.940%
  • District-wise Pass Percentage from Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12 Arts and Commerce

Hazaribagh District has the highest pass per cent 

HAZARIBAGH:   98.470%
SIMDEGA:    98.380%
KHUNTI:  98.040%
KODARMA:  97.680%
LOHARDAGA:  97.650%
CHATRA:  97.560%
RAMGARH:  97.470%
GUMLA:  97.430%
SERAIKELA:  97.310%
RANCHI:  97.190%
  • JAC Class 12 Inter Commerce Toppers 2023

Rank

Name

Marks Obtained
1
 Shristi Kumari 480
2
 Mahwish Perween 479
3
 Riya Kumari 475
3
 Priyanka Kumari 475
3
 Riya Keshri 475
  • Stream-wise no. of Candidates in 12th Class JAC Inter Result 2023
Specifications Number Pass Percentage
No of Candidates Appeared in Arts Stream 2,25,946 95.97%
No of Male Candidates 94,476 95.12%
No of Female Candidates 1,31,470 96.58%
No of Candidates Appeared in Commerce Stream 28,813 88.6%
No of Male Candidates 12634 87.01%
No of Female Candidates 16179 90.61%
  • Overall Pass Percentage in Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: 95.97%
  • JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts: Stream wise Pass Percentage
Arts 95.9
Commerce 88.06
  • Anil Kumar Mahto started JAC 12th result 2023 Press Conference

12th result 2023 JAC Board Jharkhand link: Download Link JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce

Candidates can check their Arts and Commerce stream results 2023 once the JAC 2023 Result is declared by the board authorities.

Check the Jharkhand Arts Result 2023 at jacresults.com/arts/ and get JAC Commerce Result 2023 at jacresults.com/commerce/.

Check jac.gov.in result link, jac.nic.in 12th result 2023 arts link and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12 link here. JAC Science stream result 2023 has already been released last week.

Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Arts

Link Active 

Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Commerce

Link Active 

Check JAC 12th Result- Science

Direct Link Available

Also Check: JAC Board 12th Result 2023: How to Download Arts and Commerce Marksheet and Check Result Online, DigiLocker App

JAC Rankers: JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023

Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th Class Arts stream exam conducted from March 14th to April 5th, 2023. Check the list of toppers from JAC Arts board exam 2023 here.

JAC 12th Arts Toppers 2023 Name-wise

List of toppers names from Jharkhand 12th Result 2023 will be updated here.

Jharkhand 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?

Jharkhand Board Results 2023 has been announced for the Arts stream today. We will update the list of JAC Class 12 Arts toppers and their marks and percentage obtained in the table below:

Rank

Name

Total marks

School Name

1st

Kashish Parveen

469 marks

DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh

2nd

Diksha Sahu

465 marks

MLA INter Mahila College

3rd

Sudhanshu Kumar

464 marks

St. Xavier College

4th

Baby Kumari

463 marks

DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh

5th

Garima Singh

461 marks

Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi

6th

Rohit Singh

460 marks

 St. Xavier College

7th

Vikas Kumar

459 marks

 RK +2 High School, Lesliganj

8th

Amisha Bharti

459 marks

 St. Xavier College

9th

Riya Gupta

459 marks

 Jharia Raj Hiugh School +2, Jharia

10th

Priyanka Kumari Prasad

459 marks

 St Anne's Intermediate College

JAC 12th Result 2023: Rewards and Prizes for Toppers

According to the Jharkhand government reward scheme for JAC Inter toppers, all the top three rank holders of Class 12 board examinations are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.

Important Statistics from JAC 12th Arts Result 2023

Statistics from the Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be updated below as soon as the data is obtained after the result declaration.

JAC 12th Science Toppers 2023 List

Rank

Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names

Total marks

1st

Divya Kumari

479

2nd

Khushi Kumari

476

3rd

Priyanka Ghosh

475

3rd

Pawan Kumar

475

Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi 12th result 2023 Grading System

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi follows a grading system, as mentioned in the table below. JAC awards these grades based on marks obtained in the exams.

Check the JAC Results 12th Grading System 2023 below:

Range of Marks

Grade

Remarks

80% and Above

A+

Excellent

60% to 80%

A

Very Good

45% to 60%

B

Good

33% to 45%

C

Average

Below 33%

D

Marginal

JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023: Abbreviations used on JAC Arts Marksheet

Check the meaning of various abbreviations used in the Jharkhand Board 12th class Arts Marksheet 2023

Jharkhand 12th Marksheet Abbreviations

Meaning
PAS Pass
U/R Under Regulation
F/L Fail
INC Incomplete
1ST First Division
EXP Expelled
F/A Fully Absent
2ND Second Division
WTH Withheld
3RD Third Division
INV Invalid

JAC Class 12th Previous Years Result Statistics

Check the statistics from the past years of Jharkhand Board Results 2023 in the table given below:


Overall Arts Pass Percentage before JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023

Year

Students Appeared

Overall Pass %

2022

3,73,893

97.42

2021

3,31,056

90.71

2020

2,34,363

77.37

2019

3,12,368

69.14

2018

3,00,000

67.49

2017

3,26,103

61.8

2016

3,22,000

60.65

2015

3,11,359

62.94

2014

2,23,248

58.36

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2022 

Rank Student Name Marks Obtained
1 Mansi Saha 474
2 Rohit Kacchap 467
3 Anchal Kumari 465
4 Priya Kumari 460
5 Vaishnavi Keshri 459
6 Sana Ekbal 458
7 Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey 457
8 Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta 456
9 Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda 455
10 Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla 454

JAC 12th Class Result Gender-wise Statistics

Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years: 

Year

Students Appeared

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2021

3,31,056

2020

234363

84.2

79.94

2019

312368

74.08

65.53

2018

300000

75.74

61.49

2017

326103

66

58

2016

322000

61

58

2015

311359

87.64

86.54

2014

223248

84.32

83.95

JAC Arts Results 2020: Toppers List

Rank

Toppers Name

Marks obtained

School name

1st

Nandita Haripal

419

Jamshedpur Women's College

2nd

Prerna Raj

418

Ranchi Women Colleges

2nd

Jyoti Kumari

418

Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

3rd

Sujata Kumari

416

BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur

4th

Manisha Kumari

415

St. Xavier College Ranchi

4th

Priyanka Soren

415

Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

5th

Indu Kumari

414

Nirmala College Ranchi
 

JAC, Ranchi Jharkhand Board Result 2023 FAQs

Que 1: How can I check my 12th Arts JAC result 2023?

Ans: Candidates can check their JAC Arts, Commerce 2023  result from jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com. Also, get your Jharkhand Board result via SMS service and DigiLocker mobile app.

Que 2: JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts and Commerce: How to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation?

Ans: Students of Jharkhand Board who are not happy with their marks will have to apply for re-checking or revaluation of their JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023 by filling out the required forms and paying the fee decided by Jharkhand Board.  More details regarding the JAC Class 12 Rechecking and Re-evaluation 2023 will be provided soon.

Que 3: What is the passing marks for JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts? 

Ans: The minimum passing marks for JAC Result 2023 is 33 percentin each subject and overall.

Que 4: How can I check my JAC 12th result link?
Ans: To check JAC 12th result link, visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com.

