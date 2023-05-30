JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 DECLARED: Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC) declared the JAC 12th results 2023 for Arts stream at 3.30 pm today, on May 30, 2023 at 3 pm. Kashish, Diksha and Sudhanshu TOP by grabbing the first 3 positions in the Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2023. Hazaribagh becomes best performing district. Shrishti and Mahwish get the 1st two ranks in JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023. Candidates who appeared for Jharkhand Board Arts Board exam from March 14 to April 5, 2023 can now check their marksheets at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in by entering their roll code and roll number. Also, check the list of JAC 12th Toppers from Arts stream, their pass percentage, their city and school details. Also get details related to Jharkhand Board supplementary exams, re-checking and re-evaulation.
|
Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
Latest JAC Inter Result 2023 Updates:
- District Wise Pass Percentage from JAC Commerce result 2023: Jamtara District has highest pass percent in Commerce
|
JAMTARA: 97.360%
|PAKUR: 96.840%
|LATEHAR: 94.260%
|HAZARIBAGH: 93.720%
|LOHARDAGA: 92.660%
|KODARMA: 91.910%
|BOKARO: 91.070%
|CHATRA: 90.780%
|DHANBAD: 90.780%
|RAMGARH: 89.940%
- District-wise Pass Percentage from Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12 Arts and Commerce
Hazaribagh District has the highest pass per cent
|
HAZARIBAGH: 98.470%
|SIMDEGA: 98.380%
|KHUNTI: 98.040%
|KODARMA: 97.680%
|LOHARDAGA: 97.650%
|CHATRA: 97.560%
|RAMGARH: 97.470%
|GUMLA: 97.430%
|SERAIKELA: 97.310%
|RANCHI: 97.190%
- JAC Class 12 Inter Commerce Toppers 2023
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks Obtained
|1
|Shristi Kumari
|480
|2
|Mahwish Perween
|479
|3
|Riya Kumari
|475
|3
|Priyanka Kumari
|475
|3
|Riya Keshri
|475
- Stream-wise no. of Candidates in 12th Class JAC Inter Result 2023
|Specifications
|Number
|Pass Percentage
|No of Candidates Appeared in Arts Stream
|2,25,946
|95.97%
|No of Male Candidates
|94,476
|95.12%
|No of Female Candidates
|1,31,470
|96.58%
|No of Candidates Appeared in Commerce Stream
|28,813
|88.6%
|No of Male Candidates
|12634
|87.01%
|No of Female Candidates
|16179
|90.61%
- Overall Pass Percentage in Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: 95.97%
- JAC Class 12 Result Arts Topper List 2023
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total marks
|
School Name
|
1st
|
Kashish Parveen
|
469 marks
|
DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh
|
2nd
|
Diksha Sahu
|
465 marks
|
MLA INter Mahila College
|
3rd
|
Sudhanshu Kumar
|
464 marks
|
St. Xavier College
- JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts: Stream wise Pass Percentage
|Arts
|95.9
|Commerce
|88.06
- Anil Kumar Mahto started JAC 12th result 2023 Press Conference
12th result 2023 JAC Board Jharkhand link: Download Link JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce
Candidates can check their Arts and Commerce stream results 2023 once the JAC 2023 Result is declared by the board authorities.
Check the Jharkhand Arts Result 2023 at jacresults.com/arts/ and get JAC Commerce Result 2023 at jacresults.com/commerce/.
Check jac.gov.in result link, jac.nic.in 12th result 2023 arts link and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12 link here. JAC Science stream result 2023 has already been released last week.
|
Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Arts
|
Check JAC 12th Result 2023- Commerce
|
Check JAC 12th Result- Science
Also Check: JAC Board 12th Result 2023: How to Download Arts and Commerce Marksheet and Check Result Online, DigiLocker App
JAC Rankers: JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023
Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th Class Arts stream exam conducted from March 14th to April 5th, 2023. Check the list of toppers from JAC Arts board exam 2023 here.
JAC 12th Arts Toppers 2023 Name-wise
List of toppers names from Jharkhand 12th Result 2023 will be updated here.
Jharkhand 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?
Jharkhand Board Results 2023 has been announced for the Arts stream today. We will update the list of JAC Class 12 Arts toppers and their marks and percentage obtained in the table below:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total marks
|
School Name
|
1st
|
Kashish Parveen
|
469 marks
|
DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh
|
2nd
|
Diksha Sahu
|
465 marks
|
MLA INter Mahila College
|
3rd
|
Sudhanshu Kumar
|
464 marks
|
St. Xavier College
|
4th
|
Baby Kumari
|
463 marks
|
DAV +2 High School, Katrasgarh
|
5th
|
Garima Singh
|
461 marks
|
Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|
6th
|
Rohit Singh
|
460 marks
|St. Xavier College
|
7th
|
Vikas Kumar
|
459 marks
|RK +2 High School, Lesliganj
|
8th
|
Amisha Bharti
|
459 marks
|St. Xavier College
|
9th
|
Riya Gupta
|
459 marks
|Jharia Raj Hiugh School +2, Jharia
|
10th
|
Priyanka Kumari Prasad
|
459 marks
|St Anne's Intermediate College
JAC 12th Result 2023: Rewards and Prizes for Toppers
According to the Jharkhand government reward scheme for JAC Inter toppers, all the top three rank holders of Class 12 board examinations are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.
Important Statistics from JAC 12th Arts Result 2023
Statistics from the Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be updated below as soon as the data is obtained after the result declaration.
JAC 12th Science Toppers 2023 List
|
Rank
|
Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names
|
Total marks
|
1st
|
Divya Kumari
|
479
|
2nd
|
Khushi Kumari
|
476
|
3rd
|
Priyanka Ghosh
|
475
|
3rd
|
Pawan Kumar
|
475
Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi 12th result 2023 Grading System
Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi follows a grading system, as mentioned in the table below. JAC awards these grades based on marks obtained in the exams.
Check the JAC Results 12th Grading System 2023 below:
|
Range of Marks
|
Grade
|
Remarks
|
80% and Above
|
A+
|
Excellent
|
60% to 80%
|
A
|
Very Good
|
45% to 60%
|
B
|
Good
|
33% to 45%
|
C
|
Average
|
Below 33%
|
D
|
Marginal
JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023: Abbreviations used on JAC Arts Marksheet
Check the meaning of various abbreviations used in the Jharkhand Board 12th class Arts Marksheet 2023
|
Jharkhand 12th Marksheet Abbreviations
|
Meaning
|PAS
|Pass
|U/R
|Under Regulation
|F/L
|Fail
|INC
|Incomplete
|1ST
|First Division
|EXP
|Expelled
|F/A
|Fully Absent
|2ND
|Second Division
|WTH
|Withheld
|3RD
|Third Division
|INV
|Invalid
JAC Class 12th Previous Years Result Statistics
Check the statistics from the past years of Jharkhand Board Results 2023 in the table given below:
|
Overall Arts Pass Percentage before JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023
|
Year
|
Students Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
3,73,893
|
97.42
|
2021
|
3,31,056
|
90.71
|
2020
|
2,34,363
|
77.37
|
2019
|
3,12,368
|
69.14
|
2018
|
3,00,000
|
67.49
|
2017
|
3,26,103
|
61.8
|
2016
|
3,22,000
|
60.65
|
2015
|
3,11,359
|
62.94
|
2014
|
2,23,248
|
58.36
JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2022
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks Obtained
|1
|Mansi Saha
|474
|2
|Rohit Kacchap
|467
|3
|Anchal Kumari
|465
|4
|Priya Kumari
|460
|5
|Vaishnavi Keshri
|459
|6
|Sana Ekbal
|458
|7
|Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey
|457
|8
|Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta
|456
|9
|Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda
|455
|10
|Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla
|454
JAC 12th Class Result Gender-wise Statistics
Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years:
|
Year
|
Students Appeared
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2021
|
3,31,056
|
–
|
–
|
2020
|
234363
|
84.2
|
79.94
|
2019
|
312368
|
74.08
|
65.53
|
2018
|
300000
|
75.74
|
61.49
|
2017
|
326103
|
66
|
58
|
2016
|
322000
|
61
|
58
|
2015
|
311359
|
87.64
|
86.54
|
2014
|
223248
|
84.32
|
83.95
JAC Arts Results 2020: Toppers List
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks obtained
|
School name
|
1st
|
Nandita Haripal
|
419
|
Jamshedpur Women's College
|
2nd
|
Prerna Raj
|
418
|
Ranchi Women Colleges
|
2nd
|
Jyoti Kumari
|
418
|
Ursaline Inter College Ranchi
|
3rd
|
Sujata Kumari
|
416
|
BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur
|
4th
|
Manisha Kumari
|
415
|
St. Xavier College Ranchi
|
4th
|
Priyanka Soren
|
415
|
Ursaline Inter College Ranchi
|
5th
|
Indu Kumari
|
414
|
Nirmala College Ranchi
|
JAC, Ranchi Jharkhand Board Result 2023 FAQs
|
Que 1: How can I check my 12th Arts JAC result 2023?
Ans: Candidates can check their JAC Arts, Commerce 2023 result from jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com. Also, get your Jharkhand Board result via SMS service and DigiLocker mobile app.
|
Que 2: JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts and Commerce: How to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation?
Ans: Students of Jharkhand Board who are not happy with their marks will have to apply for re-checking or revaluation of their JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023 by filling out the required forms and paying the fee decided by Jharkhand Board. More details regarding the JAC Class 12 Rechecking and Re-evaluation 2023 will be provided soon.
|
Que 3: What is the passing marks for JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts?
Ans: The minimum passing marks for JAC Result 2023 is 33 percentin each subject and overall.
|
Que 4: How can I check my JAC 12th result link?