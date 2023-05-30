JAC Board 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: How to Download Arts and Commerce Marksheet and Check Result Online, DigiLocker App

Check Result and Download JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Marksheet 2023: JAC, Ranchi has declared the 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 TODAY at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jagranjosh.com. Find here the detailed process on how to download JAC 12th Arts Marksheet online.

How to Download JAC Board 12th Arts and Commerce Marksheet, Result 2023 Online at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, DigiLocker App

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023, Check Results and Download JAC Marksheet Online DECLARED: Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi (JAC, Ranchi) declared the Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results TODAY at 3.30 pm. Earlier, the result was to be declared at by 3 pm but there was a slight delay. Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Arts and Commerce exam for class 12th.



The results will be available on the official websites of Jharkhand board at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. In addition, students can also check their result via SMS service, in offline mode. Also, students can use Jagran Josh and DigiLocker app and website digilocker.gov.in to check and download their Marksheet and JAC 12th रिजल्ट, 2023. Meanwhile, JAC Matric 2023 or Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream results were declared last week on May 23, 2023.

Latest JAC Inter Result 2023 Updates:

Arts 95.9 Commerce 88.06

Anil Kumar Mahto in JAC 12th result 2023 Press Conference

JAC Marksheet Download 2023: How to Download Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Marksheet 2023

The various ways in which you can check and download your JAC Board 12th Arts and Commerce Marksheet 2023 are:

Official Website of JAC, Ranchi or its Result Websites

DigiLocker

Jagran Josh

SMS

Credentials Required to Check JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result and Marksheet 2023

Students who are awaiting their Jharkhand Board Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream can check their scorecard with the help of these credentials from their JAC Hall Ticket/ Admit Card

Roll Code

Roll Number

झारखंड बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट कैसे देखे: List of Websites to Check JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 लिंक

From this table below, check www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12th link, www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12th link and also www.jagranjosh.com 12th result 2023 link:

झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 झारखंड बोर्ड JAC 12th रिजल्ट 2023 Link jacresults.com www.jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in www.jac.nic.in jharresults.nic.in www.jharresults.nic.in jagranjosh.com

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

JAC 12th Result 2023 Direct Download Link

While the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Arts and Commerce stream result 2023 is to be released TODAY on May 30, 2023, the JAC Science stream result was announced on May 23, 2023 itself.

Check JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts Link

Link Active (Soon) Check JAC 12th Result 2023 Commerce Link

Link Active (Soon) Check JAC 12th Result Science Link

Direct Link Available

How to Download JAC 12th Result and Marksheet 2023 Online?

Related: JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

The following steps can be followed to download the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce marksheet 2023 online from jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to any of the JAC Result 2023 websites given above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the JAC 12th Arts result link or JAC 12th Commerce result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number in the result portal and submit.

Step 4: Your result will come up on a new window on your screen.

Step 5: Cross-check your roll number and other details.

Step 6: Keep a screenshot or download the JAC 12th Inter Result 2023.

How to Download JAC 12th Result and Marksheet 2023 from DigiLocker?

DigiLocker App or website can also be used to check JAC 12th Result 2023 of Arts and Commerce. Follow the steps given below to check your JAC Arts, Commerce Marksheet 2023 via DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download and install DigiLocker mobile app on your smartphone through Google Play Store (Android) or App App Store(iOS).

Step 2: Sign in with your aadhar number, mobile number, username if you have an account already. Otherwise, create a new account on DigiLocker by clicking on Sign Up, to check JAC 12th Class Result 2023.

Step 3: From the homepage, go to education category

Step 4: Search and click on Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi or Jharkhand State Board

Step 5: Click on JAC Class 12 Marksheet 2023

Step 6: Enter your name, roll code, roll number and year of exam

Step 7: Tick on the consent box and submit

Step 8: Your JAC 12th Marksheet 2023 will open up on screen and get downloaded automatically

Steps to Check 12th Class JAC Result 2023 on JagranJosh.com

To check JAC Intermediate Arts, Commerce Result 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Enter your roll code and roll number

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Your JAC Arts, Commerce Result 2023 on screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

How to Check JAC Result 2023 on SMS?

In case you have to check your Jharkhand Board Inter result 2023 offline due to JAC websites slow or not working, then follow the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Type a new SMS like this: RESULT(space)JAC12(space)Roll Code(space)Roll no

Step 2: Send SMS to 562633

Step 3: Wait to get back your Jharkhand Arts and Commerce on the same mobile number as SMS

12th Class JAC Arts, Commerce Marksheet 2023

The Jharkhand Board Marksheet provided soon after the results will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their registered school after a few days. JAC board 12th class board exam marksheet 2023 is expected to have details of the candidate and other state board details such as the board name, student name, parents’ name, roll number, roll code, marks obtained, grades and qualifying status, etc.

Details Mentioned on JAC Inter Marksheet 2023 Arts, Commerce stream

Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Roll number

Roll code

Subject-wise Marks Secured

Total Marks Obtained

Maximum marks in each subject

Minimum Passing Marks in each subject

Percentage

Qualifying status