JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Tomorrow? Download Class 12 Marksheet at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Students can download their JAC 12th marksheet online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download it online. Get latest updates here

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12th result for Arts and Commerce soon. As per media reports, it is expected that Jharkhand Inter result can be announced tomorrow on May 30, 2023. The class 12 Arts and Commerce result is expected to release around 2 or 3 PM. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of JAC 12th Arts and Commerce result date and time.

Once released, students can check it online on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, the JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce result can also be checked at jac12.jagranjosh.com and jac10.jagranjosh.com. They have to use their roll number to download Jharkhand board result marksheet.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the declaration of Jharkhand Board Inter results. Students can check the table to know the expected and media-speculated result date below:

Events Dates JAC inter exams March 14 to April 5, 2023 JAC Jharkhand Arts, Commerc result May 30, 2023 (Expected)

How to check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by Using Roll Number?

After the announcement of the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result, it can be checked online as well as on this page. They can also go through the steps to know how to download inter marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Under the - Latest Notification section, click on JAC Exam Results

Step 3: Click on, result of Annual Intermediate Arts or Commerce Examination

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number and submit the details

Step 6: JAC class 12 Arts, Commerce result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

JAC 12th Result 2023: Grading system in Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce

In the result marksheet, students will also be given grades and remarks along with marks. They can check below the table to understand the grading system of JAC 12th:

Marks range Grades Remarks 80% and Above A+ Excellent 60% to 80% A Very Good 45% to 60% B Good 33% to 45% C Average Below 33% D Marginal

JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result Pass Percentage

Students can go through the table to know the pass percentage of past few years of Arts and Commerce streams: