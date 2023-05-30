JAC 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board रिजल्ट Arts, Commerce Result Link at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), ranchi has declared the class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today. Students can check marks online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com/commerce/ and jacresults.com/arts/ and at Jagran Josh too. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download the Jharkhand board result marksheet. The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is 88.6%, while it is 95.9% in arts. This year, a total of 216856 students appeared for Arts streams whereas 25147 were from Commerce stream.
How many students cleared the Jharkhand Board Inter exams this time?
In Arts, 2,25,946 students registered of which 2,16,851 have passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 95.97%.
|JAC results 2023 arts, commerce out; pass percentage drops
The overall pass percentage of commerce students stands at 88.6% while arts students recorded 95.9% which is a drop in comparison to last year's performance.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce result 2023: Jamtara tops
JAC 12th result link active
The JAC Class 12th arts and commerce links are active. Students will have to insert faculty, roll code and roll number. Check image below:
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Hazaribag tops in Arts result
Hazaribag has topped the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 98.47%. Pakur, on the other hand, recorded the lowest pass rate of 88.35%.
Jharkhand JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: How did boys perform this year?
Check JAC Inter Commerce boys performance this year:
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 Live: How did boys perform this year?
In the Commerce stream, a total of 16179 boys enrolled for the exams, 15900 appeared and 13836 students cleared the exams. A total of 10612 boys have achieved first division, 3169 have second division and 55 boys have got third division.
Updated as on May 30 at 4:10 PM
JAC Arts Result 2023: Kashish Parween Tops with 469 Marks
JAC Jharkhand board 12th Commerce toppers
JAC Arts result 2023 Toppers Class 12
Kashish Parveen from Dhanbad is the JAC 12th arts topper. She has scored 469 out of 500. JAC Arts 2023 Class 12th topper is followed by Diksha Sahoo with 465 marks and Sudhanshu Kumar from Ranchi with 464 marks.
JAC 12th result 2023: Arts stream analysis
JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: Division-wise results
JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: 95.97% students pass
The overall pass percentage of students in JAC 12th Arts stream stands at 95.97%.
JAC 12th result announced
The Jharkhand board Class 12th arts and commerce has been declared by Anil Kumar Mahato.
JAC Inter Result 2023, Pass Percentage
JAC 12th arts, commerce results out
The JAC 12th arts and commerce results are declared.
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Anytime now, press conference starts
Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce results will be out anytime now. The press conference has started.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM
JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023
Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th Class Arts stream exam conducted from March 14th to April 5th, 2023. Along with the result, the board will also release the list of toppers. Get updates here
commerce jharkhand board Class 12 2023 toppers
In the JAC, Ranchi result commerce stream last year, the names of the toppers were Nikky Kumari followed by Shreya Pandey at the second rank while three students shared the third rank: Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, and Pragati Susang.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM
jharkhand academic council ranchi 12th result 2023: Can official websites crash?
Yes, the official websites of JAC can crash due to heavy traffic. In past years too, the result link was activated after 30 minutes of result declaration as the official websites were experiencing technical snags. In that case, students can download their JAC ranchi Inter Arts, Commerce marksheet at Jagran Josh.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM
12th result 2023 jac board jharkhand link
|
Do Jharkhand Inter result press conferences get delayed?
Last year, there was a delay in the jac.nic.in result declaration. The intermediate examination result was scheduled to release at 2:30 pm, however, it got postponed. Further, it was announced at 4:30 pm.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM
How to download JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 in offline mode?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM
jagran josh 12th result 2023 soon
The Jharkhand board Class 12 arts and commerce results will be released very soon. The press conference to announce the JAC 12th result arts and commerce will start soon.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM
www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12 result at Jagran Josh
Students can check their result on the official website as well as on the Jagran Josh portal as well. A direct link to check JAC Inter result will be provided above. Also, students can visit this website: jac12.jagranjosh.com to check their marks.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM
JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023: Login credentials required
To check Jharkhand board Class 12th results online, students have to use their board exam roll number and roll code.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM
12th result 2023 JAC board Jharkhand link
The 12th result 2023 JAC board Jharkhand link will be at:
jac.jharkhand.gov.in result for Arts, Science Soon
Students can check the image of official website below:
Students need to be ready with roll number Jharkhand JAC Inter results 2023
The JAC 12th arts and commerce stream result will be announced within an hour. Students will need their roll number to access the result.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM
www.jac.nic.in 12th result 2023: Grading system in Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce
In Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, grade B is awarded to marks between 45% to 60%.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 Shortly
With the delay in Jharkhand, it is expected that 1 hour is left till JAC board 12th Arts and Commerce results. It is expected that, it will be announced at 3:30 pm.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM
30-45 mins delay in JAC Inter results 2023 for Arts and Commerce
As per updates, the Jharkhand 12th board results 2023 time has been delayed by 30-45 mins. Check latest updates here on this page.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM
How to get www jac jharkhand gov in 2023 class 12th link and steps to download marksheet?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM
When will JAC announce Jharkhand 12 Arts, Commerce Results?
As of now, the time of result declaration has not been confirmed for JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce. However, the result is expected to release around 2:30 to 3 pm today. Once confirmed, the same will be updated on this page.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:06 PM
झारखंड बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट कैसे देखें: List of main websites to check JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result:
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Press conference to start soon
JAC will hold a press conference to announce Jharkhand 12th Inter results for Arts and Commerce, after which students can check their marks on the official websites. The Jharkhand board results will also be available at Jagran Josh.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM
Jharkhand JAC Inter Result 2023 Arts, Commerce at jacresults.com
The jacresults.com website looks like the image provided below:
|
JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: How will a student know if he/she has to appear for compartment exams?
Students who do not receive 33% marks will have to sit for class 12 arts, commerce compartment exam. The schedule for this will be announced by the Jharkhand Board after the marksheet are released today.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM
JAC results.com 2023 Class 12; how are grace marks given
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM
What are the alternative ways to check Jharkhand Inter result 2023 for Arts and Commerce?
If students face any difficulty in checking JAC Arts and Commerce results on the official websites. they can download their marksheet on the Jagran Josh portal. They have to use their roll number and roll code to check their scores.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM
JAC 12th Results Toppers from Arts stream 2022
|
www jac jharkhand gov in 2023 class 12th link: Passing marks for arts, commerce
Students will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in a subject and in aggregate in order to pass Class 12 arts and commerce exams 2023.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM
Jharkhand JAC12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 in a few hours
A few hours are remaining till JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce results. It will be announced between 2:30 to 3 PM today.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM
Jharkhand Board Results 2023: What was the overall pass percentage in 2021?
In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Jharkhand board was 90.71%, of which arts stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71%, commerce was at 90.33%, and science at 86.89%.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM
JAC Arts Commerce Result 2023: What credentials are needed to download scorecards?
Students would need their roll number and roll code to check their JAC Class 12 Commerce, Arts results.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM
jac jharkhand gov in 12th result 2023: Prize to toppers
As per media reports, the Jharkhand government has rolled out a reward scheme to encourage meritorious students for pursuing higher studies. Under the scheme, the top three rank holders of board examinations of Class 12 are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone. Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, they will be rewarded by the state government.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM
How to download JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 via DigiLocker?
Apart from the official website, students can also download their Jharkhand JAC board inter mark sheet at DigiLocker. They can go through the steps for more details:
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM
JAC Jharkhand 12th Board Arts Pass percentage of last few years
JAC Jharkhand results 2023 to be out at 2:30 to 3 PM
JAC will announce the results for intermediate arts and commerce exams 2023 today between 2:30 to 3 pm.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM
Where to check Jharkhand Inter result 2023 for Arts and Commerce?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM
How to download JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 in offline mode?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM
How to check 12th Class JAC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Will the pass percentage of JAC 12th Commerce, Arts Result 2023 decrease or increase this time?
While the overall pass percentage for Commerce and Arts is yet to be released, the overall pass percentage of the class 12 Science stream has dipped from 92.19% last year to 81.44% this time.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Official website
jac result.nic.in: Abbreviations
|
12th Result 2023 JAC Board Jharkhand: Original marksheets
The online JAC results will be released in the form of a provisional mark sheet. Students will get original marksheet and certificates from schools after a few days of the declaration of results. The online-generated JAC Inter marksheet can be downloaded at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and at Jagran Josh. It can be used for college admissions.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM
Previous Year’s JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce Pass Percentage
Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total number of students who appeared in the board exam:
|
Important Points to keep in mind while checking JAC Arts Commerce Result 2023
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM
12th jac result 2023 date and time confirmed
The Jharkhand Board Inter Arts and Commerce result 2023 will be declared today between 2:30 to 3 PM. Students have to use their login credentials: roll number and roll code to download their JAC 12th marksheet.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Jharkhand board result 2023: 12th Science results already out
While Arts and Commerce stream students are awaiting for the announcement of results, JAC has already announced Science stream results along with Matric results. The pass percentage in the Science stream was at 81.45%.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM
Jharkhand Board Inter Result Login Window
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM
How to check JAC 12th Result 2023 marks in offline mode for Arts and Commerce?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM
jharkhand academic council ranchi: Grading system in Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce
In Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, grade B is awarded to marks between 45% to 60%.
Credentials needed to check result JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Arts, Commerce marksheet
The JAC 12th result 2023 mark sheet will look like this:
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Time
The result is expected to be announced between 2 to 3 PM today. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the time for the announcement of Jharkhand Board Inter results. Once available, students can download their marksheet at these websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and at Jagran Josh.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Commerce and Arts pass percentage in 2022
Students can check last year’s pass percentage of Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce below:
What is the passing marks criteria for Class 12th Jharkhand Board Result 2023?
To pass the JAC Inter Arts and Commerce results, students will have to score a minimum of 33% in each subject. However, if students fail to score the minimum in a couple of subjects, they will be allowed to appear for compartmental exams.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM
JAC Board Result 2023: 12th Arts and Commerce at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in
What are the other ways to check jac.jharkhand.gov.in Class 10 2023 results
Students can check Jharkhand Board 10th result 2023 through:
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM
How to check Jharkhand 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by using Roll Code and Number?
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM
Details to be mentioned on jac.jharkhand.gov.in result marksheet
JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result: List of websites to check Jharkhand results
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM
Students will be able to check their Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, and Commerce results at the official websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jac.gov.in Jagran Josh too.
Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM