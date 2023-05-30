JAC 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board रिजल्ट Arts, Commerce Result Link at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Students can download their Jharkhand board marksheet for Inter Arts and Commerce at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in and jac12.jagranjosh.com. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download it. 

JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), ranchi has declared the class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today. Students can check marks online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com/commerce/ and jacresults.com/arts/ and at Jagran Josh too. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download the Jharkhand board result marksheet. The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is 88.6%, while it is 95.9% in arts.  This year, a total of 216856 students appeared for Arts streams whereas 25147 were from Commerce stream.

How many students cleared the Jharkhand Board Inter exams this time?

In Arts, 2,25,946 students registered of which 2,16,851 have passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 95.97%.
JAC results 2023 arts, commerce out; pass percentage drops

The overall pass percentage of commerce students stands at 88.6% while arts students recorded 95.9% which is a drop in comparison to last year's performance. 

JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce result 2023: Jamtara tops

  • Highest pass percentage: Jamtara: 97.36%
  • Lowest: Seraikela: 77.94%

JAC 12th result link active

The JAC Class 12th arts and commerce links are active. Students will have to insert faculty, roll code and roll number. Check image below: 

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Hazaribag tops in Arts result

Hazaribag has topped the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 98.47%. Pakur, on the other hand, recorded the lowest pass rate of 88.35%.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: How did boys perform this year?

Check JAC Inter Commerce boys performance this year: 

Overview 

Total students 

Enrolled (Boys)

16179

Appeared 

15900

Passed

13836

First Division

10612

Second Division

3169

Third Division

55
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 Live: How did boys perform this year?

In the Commerce stream, a total of 16179 boys enrolled for the exams, 15900 appeared and 13836 students cleared the exams. A total of 10612 boys have achieved first division, 3169 have second division and 55 boys have got third division.

Updated as on May 30 at 4:10 PM

JAC Arts Result 2023: Kashish Parween Tops with 469 Marks

 

Name of the student 

Stream

Marks Obtained
Kashish Parween

Arts

469
Diksha Sahu

Arts

465
Sudhanshu Kumar

Arts

464
Baby Kumari

Arts

463
Garima Singh

Arts

461

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Commerce toppers

  1. Shrishti Kumari (480 marks) 
  2. Mohish Parveen (479 marks)
  3. Riya Kumari (475 marks).

JAC Arts result 2023 Toppers Class 12

Kashish Parveen from Dhanbad is the JAC 12th arts topper. She has scored 469 out of 500. JAC Arts 2023 Class 12th topper is followed by Diksha Sahoo with 465 marks and Sudhanshu Kumar from Ranchi with 464 marks.

JAC 12th result 2023: Arts stream analysis

  • Appeared: 2,25,946 students
  • Pass: 2,16,851
  • Pass percentage: 95.97%

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: Division-wise results

  • First division: 44.75%
  • Second division: 52.12%
  • Third division: 3.13%

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts result 2023: 95.97% students pass

The overall pass percentage of students in JAC 12th Arts stream stands at 95.97%.

JAC 12th result announced

The Jharkhand board Class 12th arts and commerce has been declared by Anil Kumar Mahato.

JAC Inter Result 2023, Pass Percentage

  • Arts - 95.9
  • Commerce - 88.06

JAC 12th arts, commerce results out

The JAC 12th arts and commerce results are declared.

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Anytime now, press conference starts

Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce results will be out anytime now. The press conference has started. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2023 

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th Class Arts stream exam conducted from March 14th to April 5th, 2023. Along with the result, the board will also release the list of toppers. Get updates here 

commerce jharkhand board Class 12 2023 toppers

In the JAC, Ranchi result commerce stream last year, the names of the toppers were Nikky Kumari followed by Shreya Pandey at the second rank while three students shared the third rank: Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, and Pragati Susang.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM

jharkhand academic council ranchi 12th result 2023: Can official websites crash?

Yes, the official websites of JAC can crash due to heavy traffic. In past years too, the result link was activated after 30 minutes of result declaration as the official websites were experiencing technical snags. In that case, students can download their JAC ranchi Inter Arts, Commerce marksheet at Jagran Josh. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM

12th result 2023 jac board jharkhand link

Students will be able to check their Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, and Commerce results at the official websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and  jac.gov.in Jagran Josh too. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Do Jharkhand Inter result press conferences get delayed?

Last year, there was a delay in the jac.nic.in result declaration. The intermediate examination result was scheduled to release at 2:30  pm, however, it got postponed. Further, it was announced at 4:30 pm. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM

How to download JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 in offline mode? 

In case, the official website does not work, students can check their marks via SMS. They can go through the steps to know to check result of JAC Inter Result through SMS: 

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone
  • Step 2: Type: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number
  • Step 3: Send it to 56263
  • Step 4: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result will be sent on the same number

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM

jagran josh 12th result 2023 soon

The Jharkhand board Class 12 arts and commerce results will be released very soon. The press conference to announce the JAC 12th result arts and commerce will start soon.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 class 12 result at Jagran Josh 

Students can check their result on the official website as well as on the Jagran Josh portal as well. A direct link to check JAC Inter result will be provided above. Also, students can visit this website: jac12.jagranjosh.com to check their marks. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023: Login credentials required

To check Jharkhand board Class 12th results online, students have to use their board exam roll number and roll code. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM

12th result 2023 JAC board Jharkhand link

The 12th result 2023 JAC board Jharkhand link will be at: 

  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in result for Arts, Science Soon

Students can check the image of official website below: 

Students need to be ready with roll number Jharkhand JAC Inter results 2023

The JAC 12th arts and commerce stream result will be announced within an hour. Students will need their roll number to access the result.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM

www.jac.nic.in 12th result 2023: Grading system in Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce

In Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, grade B is awarded to marks between 45% to 60%.

Marks range

Grades

Remarks

80% and Above

A+

Excellent

60% to 80%

A

Very Good

45% to 60%

B

Good

33% to 45%

C

Average

Below 33%

D

Marginal

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 Shortly

With the delay in Jharkhand, it is expected that 1 hour is left till JAC board 12th Arts and Commerce results. It is expected that, it will be announced at 3:30 pm. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM

30-45 mins delay in JAC Inter results 2023 for Arts and Commerce 

As per updates, the Jharkhand 12th board results 2023 time has been delayed by 30-45 mins. Check latest updates here on this page. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM

How to get www jac jharkhand gov in 2023 class 12th link and steps to download marksheet? 

Students can check below the steps for complete information: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 12th Result link available
  • Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code
  • Step 5: Click on the submit tab
  • Step 6: The JAC result for Inter Arts or Commerce will appear on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and save the Jharkhand board result for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM
When will JAC announce Jharkhand 12 Arts, Commerce Results?

As of now, the time of result declaration has not been confirmed for JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce. However, the result is expected to release around 2:30 to 3 pm today. Once confirmed,  the same will be updated on this page.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 2:06 PM

झारखंड बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट कैसे देखें: List of main websites to check JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result:

Websites to check Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Commerce and Arts results are:

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Press conference to start soon

JAC will hold a press conference to announce Jharkhand 12th Inter results for Arts and Commerce, after which students can check their marks on the official websites. The Jharkhand board results will also be available at Jagran Josh. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM

Jharkhand JAC Inter Result 2023 Arts, Commerce at jacresults.com

The jacresults.com website looks like the image provided below: 

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: How will a student know if he/she has to appear for compartment exams?

Students who do not receive 33% marks will have to sit for class 12 arts, commerce compartment exam. The schedule for this will be announced by the Jharkhand Board after the marksheet are released today.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM

JAC results.com 2023 Class 12; how are grace marks given


  • Grace marks of up to five percent in a subject if the student is failing in that subject only by not more than five percent of the total marks. 
  • Grace marks of up to three percent in two subjects each if the student is failing in those subjects only by not more than three percent of the total marks in each subject. 
  • If a student has not availed any grace marks given in points 1 and 2 and falls short of five or fewer marks in securing a higher division. Then, the student is awarded the required grace marks to enable him to secure the higher division. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM

What are the alternative ways to check Jharkhand Inter result 2023 for Arts and Commerce? 

If students face any difficulty in checking JAC Arts and Commerce results on the official websites. they can download their marksheet on the Jagran Josh portal. They have to use their roll number and roll code to check their scores.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM

JAC 12th Results Toppers from Arts stream 2022

Students can check the names of top 7 toppers below:

Ranks

Students Name

Marks

1

Mansi Saha

474

2

Rohit Kacchap

467

3

Anchal Kumari

465

4

Priya Kumari

460

5

Vaishnavi Keshri

459

6

Sana Ekbal

458

7

Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey

457

www jac jharkhand gov in 2023 class 12th link: Passing marks for arts, commerce

Students will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in a subject and in aggregate in order to pass Class 12 arts and commerce exams 2023.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM

Jharkhand JAC12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 in a few hours

A few hours are remaining till JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce results. It will be announced between 2:30 to 3 PM today. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM
Jharkhand Board Results 2023: What was the overall pass percentage in 2021?

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Jharkhand board was 90.71%, of which arts stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71%, commerce was at 90.33%, and science at 86.89%.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM
JAC Arts Commerce Result 2023: What credentials are needed to download scorecards?

Students would need their roll number and roll code to check their JAC Class 12 Commerce, Arts results.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM

jac jharkhand gov in 12th result 2023: Prize to toppers

As per media reports, the Jharkhand government has rolled out a reward scheme to encourage meritorious students for pursuing higher studies. Under the scheme, the top three rank holders of board examinations of Class 12 are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone. Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, they will be rewarded by the state government.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM

How to download JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 via DigiLocker?

Apart from the official website, students can also download their Jharkhand JAC board inter mark sheet at DigiLocker. They can go through the steps for more details: 

  • Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website: digilocker.gov.in. Or download the Digilocker app on mobile.
  • Step 2: On the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up
  • Step 3: Enter Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN
  • Step 4: Login using the roll code and roll number 
  • Step 5: Under the education category, choose JAC
  • Step 6: Choose the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce exam result 2023 category
  • Step 7: Enter Aadhaar card number. The result will be shown on the screen

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM

JAC Jharkhand 12th Board Arts Pass percentage of last few years


Years

Overall Pass Percentage

2022

97.42%

2021

90.71%

2020

82.53%

2019

79.97%

2018

67.49%

2017

61.8%

2016

60.65%

2015

62.94%

2014

58.36%

JAC Jharkhand results 2023 to be out at 2:30 to 3 PM

JAC will announce the results for intermediate arts and commerce exams 2023 today between 2:30 to 3 pm.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM

Where to check Jharkhand Inter result 2023 for Arts and Commerce? 

Students can download their marksheet online at the below-mentioned websites: 

  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jharresults.nic.in
  • jac12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM

How to download JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 in offline mode? 

In case, the official website does not work, students can check their marks via SMS. They can go through the steps to know to check result of JAC Inter Result through SMS: 

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone
  • Step 2: Type: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number
  • Step 3: Send it to 56263
  • Step 4: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result will be sent on the same number 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM

How to check 12th Class JAC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

To check JAC Intermediate Arts, Commerce Result 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com, follow the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com
  • Step 2: Enter your roll code and roll number
  • Step 3: Submit
  • Step 4: Your JAC Arts, Commerce Result 2023 on screen
  • Step 5: Download it for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM

Will the pass percentage of JAC 12th Commerce, Arts Result 2023 decrease or increase this time? 

While the overall pass percentage for Commerce and Arts is yet to be released, the overall pass percentage of the class 12 Science stream has dipped from 92.19% last year to 81.44% this time.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Official website

Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2023 will be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check the image of the official website below: 

jac result.nic.in: Abbreviations


Abbreviations

Meaning

PAS

Pass

U/R

Under Regulation

F/L

Fail

INC

Incomplete

1ST

First Division

EXP

Expelled

F/A

Fully Absent

2ND

Second Division

WTH

Withheld

12th Result 2023 JAC Board Jharkhand: Original marksheets

The online JAC results will be released in the form of a provisional mark sheet. Students will get original marksheet and certificates from schools after a few days of the declaration of results. The online-generated JAC Inter marksheet can be downloaded at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and at Jagran Josh. It can be used for college admissions.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM

Previous Year’s JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce Pass Percentage

Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total number of students who appeared in the board exam: 

Years

Overall Pass %

2022

92.74%

2021

90.33%

2020

77.37%

2019

70.44%

2018

67.49%

Important Points to keep in mind while checking JAC Arts Commerce Result 2023

  • Students must keep their roll number and roll code mentioned in their admit cards ready
  • Result links will be active at these websites: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • The servers can get down due to heavy traffic, in that case, they can check their result at jac12.jagranjosh.com
  • Once they see their results, students can download and get a printout for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM

12th jac result 2023 date and time confirmed

The Jharkhand Board Inter Arts and Commerce result 2023 will be declared today between 2:30 to 3 PM. Students have to use their login credentials: roll number and roll code to download their JAC 12th marksheet. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM

Jharkhand board result 2023: 12th Science results already out

While Arts and Commerce stream students are awaiting for the announcement of results, JAC has already announced Science stream results along with Matric results. The pass percentage in the Science stream was at 81.45%. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM

Jharkhand Board Inter Result Login Window 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM

How to check JAC 12th Result 2023 marks in offline mode for Arts and Commerce? 

Students can check their Inter Jharkhand board result via SMS. Check below the steps: 

  • Step 1: Open messaging app on phone
  • Step 2:  Type an SMS in this format: RESULT{space}JAC12{space}Roll Code{space}Roll no
  • Step 3: Send it to 56263
  • Step 4: JAC 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM

jharkhand academic council ranchi: Grading system in Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce

In Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, grade B is awarded to marks between 45% to 60%.

Marks range

Grades

Remarks

80% and Above

A+

Excellent

60% to 80%

A

Very Good

45% to 60%

B

Good

33% to 45%

C

Average

Below 33%

D

Marginal

Credentials needed to check result JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023

To check their Jharkhand Inter Class 12 Arts and Commerce results, students will have to use the below-mentioned login credentials: 

  • Roll Number 
  • Roll code 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM

Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Arts, Commerce marksheet

The JAC 12th result 2023 mark sheet will look like this: 

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Time 

The result is expected to be announced between 2 to 3 PM today. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the time for the announcement of Jharkhand Board Inter results. Once available, students can download their marksheet at these websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and at Jagran Josh. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Commerce and Arts pass percentage in 2022

Students can check last year’s pass percentage of Jharkhand Inter Arts and Commerce below:

Streams

Pass Percentage

JAC Inter Arts

97.43%

Jharkhand Board 12 Commerce

92.75%

What is the passing marks criteria for Class 12th Jharkhand Board Result 2023?

To pass the JAC Inter Arts and Commerce results, students will have to score a minimum of 33% in each subject. However, if students fail to score the minimum in a couple of subjects, they will be allowed to appear for compartmental exams.

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM

JAC Board Result 2023: 12th Arts and Commerce at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in

Check result links of JAC inter below: 

Overview 

JAC Result Links 

Jharkhand Board 12th Result Download Link

Download Marks Here

Jharkhand Board Inter Result Download Link 1

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board 12 Result Download Link 2

jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board 12th Result Download Link 3

jacresults.com

Jharkhand Board 12 Result Download Link 4

jharresults.nic.in

What are the other ways to check jac.jharkhand.gov.in Class 10 2023 results

Students can check Jharkhand Board 10th result 2023 through:

  • Online website
  • SMS
  • Digilocker

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM

How to check Jharkhand 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by using Roll Code and Number? 

Jharkhand Board Inter results can be checked in online mode by using roll number and roll code. Students have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can also follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand board result: 


  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 12th Result link available
  • Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code
  • Step 5: Click on the submit tab
  • Step 6: The JAC result for Inter Arts or Commerce will appear on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and save the Jharkhand board result for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM

Details to be mentioned on jac.jharkhand.gov.in result marksheet 


Board name

Result name

Student’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Roll number

Roll code

Faculty name

Marks obtained in different subjects

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status
JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result: List of websites to check Jharkhand results

Students can check these websites where they can download their Jharkhand JAC Inter Commerce and Arts results:

  • jac.nic.in
  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jharresults.nic.in

Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM

