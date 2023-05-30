JAC 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board रिजल्ट Arts, Commerce Result Link at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC results.com 2023 Class 12; how are grace marks given

Grace marks of up to five percent in a subject if the student is failing in that subject only by not more than five percent of the total marks.

Grace marks of up to three percent in two subjects each if the student is failing in those subjects only by not more than three percent of the total marks in each subject.

If a student has not availed any grace marks given in points 1 and 2 and falls short of five or fewer marks in securing a higher division. Then, the student is awarded the required grace marks to enable him to secure the higher division. Updated as on May 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM