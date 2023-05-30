JAC 12th Board Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result with Roll Code and Number

JAC 12th Result 2023 Declared: Jharkhand Board has released the class 12th result today, on May 30, 2023, at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in. To check their marks, students are required to use their roll number and roll code at in the result login window- jharresults.nic.in. Check date and time here

JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Announced: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 12th Arts and Commerce result. The examination authority declared the class 12th results in a press conference. The direct link to check the JAC class 12th result is available for the students. They need to enter the required login credentials such as roll number to get their scores at official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand board class 12th exams for arts and commerce stream can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below:

Events Date and Time Jharkhand Board Class 12th Exam Date 2023 March 14 to April 5, 2023 JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 May 30, 2023

What to do if you fail in Jharkhand Board 12th Arts and Commerce Exam 2023?



If you fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the Jharkhand class 12th Arts and Commerce results, then there's no need to worry about it, they can appear for supplementary exams. The official notification regarding the JAC 12th supply exams will be released soon by the board officials.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Official website

The Jharkhand Board Inter 12th result 2023 will be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:

12th JAC Result 2023 Login Window

Check the Jharkhand Board class 12th Result login window below:

Jharkhand Board 12th result 2023 Arts, Commerce Marksheet

Candidates can check the JAC 12th result 2023 marksheet image below:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Abbreviations used in JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023

Candidates can check the abbreviations that are used on the Jharkhand board class 12th Arts and Commerce scorecard 2023:

Abbreviations Meaning PAS Pass U/R Under Regulation F/L Fail INC Incomplete 1ST First Division EXP Expelled F/A Fully Absent 2ND Second Division WTH Withheld

List of websites to check the Jharkhand Board class 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2023

Once released, candidates can check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce results on the official website and some other third-party websites using roll number and roll code. They can download their marksheets from the below-given website:

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Alternative ways to check jac.jharkhand.gov.in Class 12 2023 results

Students can check their Jharkhand Board (JAC) class 12th result 2023 through:

Online website

SMS

Digilocker

How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 via SMS?

Based on last year's updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) might release the class 12 result for Arts and Commerce stream via SMS. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Jharkhand Board result 2023 via SMS below:

For Jharkhand Board 12 Result 2023: To get Jharkhand class 12 result 2023 for Arts and Commerce, students have to send a text message at: RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll number and then Send it to 56263.

