Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 15 Sr Resident and Jr Resident Posts

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Job Notification: Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital), Government of Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 and 24 April 2020.
Walk-in-interview:
- Interview Date for Sr Resident - 23 April 2020
- Interview Date for Jr Resident - 24 April 2020
- Time - 10 AM
Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Senior Resident and Jr Resident Vacancy Details
- Sr Resident - 11 Posts
- Jr Resident - 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident and Jr Resident Job
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
- Sr Resident - MBBS with Post Graduate Diploma/Degree/DNB In the relevant specialty from a recognized University/Institution and should have a valid registration with Delhi Medical Council. Must have not completed 03 years Residency in any recognized Institution Including regular & adhoc period.
- Jr Resident - MBBS and valid registration with DMC
Age Limit:
- Sr Resident - 37 years for General and OBC candidate and for the SC/ST candidates age relaxation as per the rules.
- Jr Resident - 30 Years for General
Salary:
- Sr Resident - Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 for level 11+ allowances as admissible under the rules.
- Jr Resident - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500 for level 10+ allowances as admissible under the rules.
Official Notification PDF Download
Official Website Link
How to Apply for Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Jobs 2020
The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.