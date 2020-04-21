Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 15 Sr Resident and Jr Resident Posts

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Job Notification: Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital), Government of Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 and 24 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview:

Interview Date for Sr Resident - 23 April 2020

Interview Date for Jr Resident - 24 April 2020

Time - 10 AM

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Senior Resident and Jr Resident Vacancy Details

Sr Resident - 11 Posts

Jr Resident - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident and Jr Resident Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Sr Resident - MBBS with Post Graduate Diploma/Degree/DNB In the relevant specialty from a recognized University/Institution and should have a valid registration with Delhi Medical Council. Must have not completed 03 years Residency in any recognized Institution Including regular & adhoc period.

Jr Resident - MBBS and valid registration with DMC

Age Limit:

Sr Resident - 37 years for General and OBC candidate and for the SC/ST candidates age relaxation as per the rules.

Jr Resident - 30 Years for General

Salary:

Sr Resident - Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 for level 11+ allowances as admissible under the rules.

Jr Resident - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500 for level 10+ allowances as admissible under the rules.

How to Apply for Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC Hospital) Jobs 2020

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.