Jagran Josh and Embassy of the United States Partner for a Student Awareness Campaign ‘Yes, You Can! Study in the US’

Jagran Josh collaborates with the Embassy of the United States to launch a student awareness campaign ‘Yes You Can! Study in the US’. Check details here

Jagran Josh, India's leading education and career website under the wing of Jagran New Media, collaborates with the Embassy of the United States to launch a student awareness campaign ‘Yes You Can! Study in the US’. The video campaign series seeks to shed light on the intricacies of getting a U.S. visa for students and empower aspiring students with the right knowledge and resources.

The ‘Yes You Can! Study in the US’ campaign by Jagranjosh.com will span across three weeks. Being the one-stop resource platform for education, Jagran Josh aims to empower students with credible information when it comes to competitive exams, job opportunities, and different career-related aspects. Now, with this campaign, the education website elevates this commitment to guide students aspiring to go overseas for higher education.

Mr. Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor In Chief and Sr. Vice President, Jagran New Media, asserts, “We’re delighted to collaborate with the Embassy of the United States for the student awareness campaign. Our mutual goal of empowering students with factual knowledge and resources aligns perfectly. We believe that together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of aspiring students by opening doors to a world of opportunities. Through this partnership, we aim to provide students with insights to help them attain their academic and career-related aspirations.”

By leveraging the profound expertise and support of the Embassy of the United States and the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), this initiative seeks to bridge the information gap and enhance access to educational opportunities in the U.S. Under this collaboration, the series will be covering a wide range of topics such as scholarship programs, study opportunities, and career pathways.

A video-led campaign where a special insightful video series with Visa Officers from the embassy has been created highlighting the importance of visa application process, prerequisites, and the issue of diversity & inclusion in the university campuses in the U.S. for Indian students. In addition, the campaign will entail engaging content, including articles, bite-sized videos, shorts, and interviews to empower aspiring students with valuable insights and guidance. These resources will be available on www.jagranjosh.com

The campaign will be leveraged through social media and organic channels to create awareness about the process of obtaining a U.S. Student Visa and study opportunities.

About Jagran Josh:

Jagranjosh.com is India's leading education and careers website with a user base of 15.22 million users (Comscore MMX Multi - Platform-Top 10, News/Information Publishers; March 2023 - April 2023). Jagranjosh.com is a repository of the most accurate news and information on the education sector, along with in-depth articles written by industry professionals, interviews with subject matter experts, and thought leaders.

Jagranjosh.com caters to aspirants preparing for different competitive exams at various levels. The content is designed to help students prepare for different competitive exams with a wealth of study material & best e-books, online practice tests, solved question papers, QnA approach, expert advice, helpful tips, strategies, personalized alerts, notifications on examinations & recruitments. Jagranjosh.com also assists aspirants in post-examination guidance, admission-related queries, and real insights for choosing the right institutes.

About Jagran New Media:

Jagran New Media has a reach of over 84 Million users (Comscore MMX Multi-Platform - Top10; News/Information Publishers, March 2023-April 2023) and consolidated its position amongst the top 8 news and info publishers in India. The company publishes multimedia content which includes over 7000 stories and 40 videos in a day.

JNM has an array of offerings under the media & publishing category and has been a pioneer in providing real-time content across genres, with news and politics being the primary drivers, education, lifestyle, health, auto, and technology are also significant contributors. The company has dedicated websites covering news & politics which include www.jagran.com, www.naidunia.com, www.inextlive.com, www.punjabijagran.com, www.gujaratijagran.com, and english.jagran.com. A leading health website www.onlymyhealth.com, women focus portal www.herzindagi.com in 3 languages, and a focused website for education www.jagranjosh.com. A leading fact-checking website www.vishvasnews.com in 12 languages and a gaming vertical www.jagranplay.com, also contribute to the offering.