Jagran Prakashan launches ‘Jagran Play’, here's your chance to win attractive prizes and cash

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The popularity of online gaming has increased in India over the past few years, thanks to the digital revolution that has given people better access to gaming computers and digital record-keeping. People across the country, irrespective of their age, are now getting attracted towards online gaming which has become an important pillar of the country’s gaming industry.

Seeing the boom of the gaming industry, Jagran Prakashan Ltd has launched a gaming website -- play.jagran.com -- that allows gamers to play free games and win attractive prizes, money and game coins.

On Jagran Play, online gamers can play a variety of games -- including Ludo, Snakes and Ladders and Quiz Master -- with players across the world, giving them a new experience of the gaming industry. The players also have an option to play single-player games like Bomb the Box, Millionaire Frog, Golden Goal, Last Knife and Spin the Wheel on Jagran Play.

The players can also take part in various kinds of competitions on Jagran Play, which is available in both Hindi and English, that would help them cope up with the stress and depression that has been caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Why is online gaming on a boost in India?

The whole world has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced people across the world to keep themselves at their homes. Amid this, the relevance of online gaming has increased as it helps people deal with their stress and pressure. The advent of 5G and 4G has also given a boost to online gaming in India.