Jagranjosh.com completes a decade dedicated to empowering youth, job aspirants and students

Jagranjosh.com Completes a Decade: What started as a small step towards helping youth make better career choices and help them find the right government jobs; has today transformed into India’s No 1 Education Website. Yes! Jagranjosh.com completes 10 years today – a whole decade, dedicated to helping students find the right career choices, guiding government job aspirants on their path to cracking competitive exams to helping youth realize their true potential in the changing times that we live in.. The Pedigree The brand Jagranjosh finds its roots in two words i.e. Jagran – which is eponymous of one of India’s oldest, largest and most trusted news publishing houses – Dainik Jagran; coupled with Josh – which represents, passionate youth of this country. Bringing both of these aspects together, what emerged was Jagranjosh.com – a trusted platform that truly understands the needs of the youth, especially the students and offers pragmatic solutions for them. The Journey What was conceptualized as a platform dedicated to catering to the new-age needs of youth, took the shape of a digital portal in 2010! At its nascent stage, Jagranjosh.com catered to the aspirants preparing for different competitive exams under various levels; be it government jobs such as IAS /UPSC and Banking sector jobs to professional entrance exams such as MBA and JEE. Currently, Jagranjosh.com provides the most authentic updates and information on educational news, immersive and informative write-ups, featured articles from industry experts, interviews of subject experts and thought leaders, which help the students make right career decisions. The trusted target audience of JagranJosh includes school and college students, government job aspirants and professional exam test-takers in areas such as management, medicine and engineering. It also provides a platform for hosting India’s top motivational speakers like Shiv Khera, top career counsellors like Pervin Malhotra, faculty of top management and engineering schools like IIMs and IITs, along with representatives from global bodies like the United Nations Organisation. JagranJosh has kept pace with the times and has created significant presence in the social media space with a large audience on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube along with dedicated Apps for Current Affairs and Govt Jobs. Awards and Accolades The decade during which jagranjosh.com has dominated the education space in the digital realm has also earned it praise and accolades from its competitors and industry. The site has won many awards in recent years for its content and features namely, 'Best Content in Education/Career Web-site' (conferred by National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018); 'Digital Industry Sector Awards - Education' (Conferred by Digixx Award 2018); 'Best Education Website' (Conferred by Global Digital Marketing Awards 2018). What Next? While 10 years might look like a long period, ask anyone at Team Jagranjosh and they will tell you that they are just getting started! The youthful and enthusiastic team at jagranjosh.com is driven to take the portal to new heights in future. With the evolving needs of the students, the website is transforming itself into a one-stop-shop for any and every need, be it academic or otherwise. The team plans to launch several new sections and features over the next few years.