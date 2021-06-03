Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2021 for Various Faculty Posts @jmi.ac.in, Apply till June 30

Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for recruitment to the 47 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these aforesaid posts on or before 30 June 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Master Degree/Ph.D with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021:

Advt No 05/2021-22

Date: 01-06-2021

Important Date for Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2021

Vacancy Details for Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021:

Professor-15

Associate Professor-14

Assistant Professor-18

Please check the notification link for details of the Department wise faculty posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Ph.D degree in relevant field and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master ‘level in the relevant branch, and

Minimum of 10 Years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor, and

At least 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI Journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals and at least 2 successful Ph.D guided as Supervisor/Co-supervisor. Or

At least 10 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the Faculty Posts.

Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.