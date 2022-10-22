JCEBED B.Ed Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in: Download Here

JCEBED B.Ed Admit Card 2022: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the admit cards for B.Ed. Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2022. Students who are going to appear for JCEBED B.Ed Exam 2022 can download JCEBED Admit Card either by visiting the website of the board (jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in) or by clicking on JCEBED B.Ed Admit Card Link given below.

JCEBED B.Ed Entrance Exam will be held on 23 October 2022 through offline mode. The entrance test consists of Multiple-Choice Questions of 100 marks. 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

JCEBED B.Ed Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check their exam related details on their admit card.

How to Download JCEBED B.Ed Admit Card 2022 from the official website?

Visit the website of the board - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in and click on 'Online Form "B.Ed. Combined Entrance Competitive Examination -2022' Click on ‘Applicant Login’ tab given at the left corner of the homepage Enter your details such as Registration No, Password, and 'Security Code' Click on 'Login' Button Download JCECEB CECE Admit Card

Successful candidates would be able to take admission into government/government aided/unaided/self-financed and private recognized B.Ed institutions