JEE Advanced 2020: Analysis, Review & Updates - Check Difficulty Level of Exam

JEE Advanced 2020 Analysis: The National Testing Agency on 27 September conducted Paper 1 & Paper 2 with all necessary precautions to avoid all sorts of exposure from COVID-19. We talked to some students who appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 and collected their feedback. Candidates who took JEE Advanced 2020 today told us that the overall difficulty level of the exam was high.
[If all the four options are correct but only three options are chosen]
+2
[If three or more options are correct but only two options are chosen, both of which are correct option]
+1
[If two or more options are correct but only one option is chosen and it is a correct option]
Zero marks will be awarded for no attempt
-1
In all other cases
32
2
Numerical Value Answer
6
+3
[If only the correct answer is selected]
-
0
[In all other cases]
-
18
3
List Match Sets
2 Sets (Each set has 2 multiple choice questions)
+3
[If only the option corresponding to the correct combination is chosen]
-
0
[If none of the options are chosen]
-1
[in all other cases]
12
JEE Advanced 2020 Analysis: Feedback from students
- Questions from Maths were the most difficult - Questions from Physics were lengthy - Chemistry questions were of moderately difficult - Most of the questions from Physics and Maths involved lengthy derivations - Overall difficulty level: High More updates about JEE Advanced 2020 will be available here shortly.
