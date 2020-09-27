JEE Advanced 2020: Analysis, Review & Updates - Check Difficulty Level of Exam

(in all other cases)

(If none of the options are chosen)

(If only the correct answer is selected)

2

One or more option (s) is/are correct

8

+4 [If the correct option(s) is selected]

+3 [If all the four options are correct but only three options are chosen] +2 [If three or more options are correct but only two options are chosen, both of which are correct options] +1 [If two or more options are correct but only one option is chosen and it is a correct option]

Zero marks will be awarded if no attempt is made

-1 (In all other cases)