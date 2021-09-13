JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Begins, Check Step By Step Process To Apply Online & Other Details

Online registration for JEE Advanced 2021 begins on 13 September (afternoon) at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for JEE Advanced 2021 registration is September 19 and for fees submission, it is September 20. The application fee for JEE Advanced 2021 is ₹2800. For female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates the fee is ₹1400.In the meantime, overseas nationals can now register for JEE advanced 2021 online. Foreign nationals (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have completed or are completing a 10+2 or comparable course in India are eligible to apply with specific terms and conditions.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

The step by step process to apply online for JEE Advanced 2021 is very simple as is given below

- Open the jeeadv.ac.in on a web browser.

- Visit the JEE Advanced 2021 registration link on the home page.

- Fill in the necessary details in the application form

- Submit details and pay the registration fees online

After submission, save the soft copy of the registration form for future reference.

