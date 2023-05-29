Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 42 Personal Assistant Vacancies

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Jobs 2023 Apply for 42 Vacancies

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 is out for 42 Personal Assistant on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023.

Jharkhand High Court has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 42 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 25, 2023, and will end on June 26, 2023.

Interested candidates for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a personality test/viva voice after clearing the stenography test and typing test.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information. 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment will fill 42 positions for Personal Assistants. 

Check out the important details for the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Jharkhand High Court

Posts Name

Personal Assistant

Total Vacancies

42

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 25, 2023

Selection process

Steno Test and Interview

 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 42 vacancies announced for the posts of Personal Assistant by the Jharkhand High Court. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 25, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 25, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 26, 2023

Test Date

To be announced soon

 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/B.C.-I/B.C.-II

Rs. 500

SC/ST

Rs. 125

 

 Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 42 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023

Discipline

Number of Posts

Personal Assistant

42

Total

42

 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university/institute.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.-II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, B.C.-[ and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category, as on 01.04.2022. The Persons with Disability candidates will get a further age relaxation of Ten (10) years.

The reservation policy of the State Government will apply and the benefit of the same shall be given to the candidates belonging to the State of Jharkhand only. The candidates of the other State in the Reserved Category shall be treated as Un-reserved Category candidates.

 

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application
  • Stenography Test
  • Typing Test
  • Interview

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for the selected candidates will be 44900 - 142400 (based on pay matrix Level 7 in the 7th PRC.. 

 

Steps to Apply for the posts

  1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand High Court.
  2. On the homepage, click on the recruitment button.
  3. Now click on Link given to apply for the post of “Personal Assistant” and you will be redirected to a new page.
  4. Fill out all the required details
  5. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  6. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the selection process for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be evaluated with Stenography and Typing Test followed by an Interview

How many posts have been announced in Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant recruitment?

A total of 42 posts have been announced in the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant on a temporary basis in the recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 be released?

The Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 25, 2023, on its official website. However, the application process also started from May 25, 2023

