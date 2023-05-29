Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 42 Personal Assistant Vacancies

Jharkhand High Court has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 42 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in
As per the notification, the application process will start on May 25, 2023, and will end on June 26, 2023.
Interested candidates for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a personality test/viva voice after clearing the stenography test and typing test.
Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview
Jharkhand High Court Recruitment will fill 42 positions for Personal Assistants.
Check out the important details for the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 listed here.
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023
Recruitment Authority
Jharkhand High Court
Posts Name
Personal Assistant
Total Vacancies
42
Mode of Application
Online
Vacancy Announced on
May 25, 2023
Selection process
Steno Test and Interview
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below.
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below.
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Important Dates
Notification Release
May 25, 2023
Online Application Begins
May 25, 2023
Online Application closes on
June 26, 2023
Test Date
To be announced soon
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Application Fees
The category-wise application fees for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
Category
Application Fees
UR/B.C.-I/B.C.-II
Rs. 500
SC/ST
Rs. 125
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 42 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023
Discipline
Number of Posts
Personal Assistant
42
Total
42
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university/institute.
Age Limit
As per the notification, the candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.-II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, B.C.-[ and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category, as on 01.04.2022. The Persons with Disability candidates will get a further age relaxation of Ten (10) years.
The reservation policy of the State Government will apply and the benefit of the same shall be given to the candidates belonging to the State of Jharkhand only. The candidates of the other State in the Reserved Category shall be treated as Un-reserved Category candidates.
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Screening of Application
- Stenography Test
- Typing Test
- Interview
Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the salary for the selected candidates will be 44900 - 142400 (based on pay matrix Level 7 in the 7th PRC..
Steps to Apply for the posts
- Visit the official website of Jharkhand High Court.
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment button.
- Now click on Link given to apply for the post of “Personal Assistant” and you will be redirected to a new page.
- Fill out all the required details
- Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference.