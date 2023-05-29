Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 42 Personal Assistant Vacancies

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 is out for 42 Personal Assistant on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023.

Jharkhand High Court has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 42 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 25, 2023, and will end on June 26, 2023.

Interested candidates for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a personality test/viva voice after clearing the stenography test and typing test.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment will fill 42 positions for Personal Assistants.

Check out the important details for the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Jharkhand High Court Posts Name Personal Assistant Total Vacancies 42 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 25, 2023 Selection process Steno Test and Interview

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 42 vacancies announced for the posts of Personal Assistant by the Jharkhand High Court. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 25, 2023 Online Application Begins May 25, 2023 Online Application closes on June 26, 2023 Test Date To be announced soon

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/B.C.-I/B.C.-II Rs. 500 SC/ST Rs. 125

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 42 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 Discipline Number of Posts Personal Assistant 42 Total 42

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university/institute.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.-II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, B.C.-[ and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category, as on 01.04.2022. The Persons with Disability candidates will get a further age relaxation of Ten (10) years.

The reservation policy of the State Government will apply and the benefit of the same shall be given to the candidates belonging to the State of Jharkhand only. The candidates of the other State in the Reserved Category shall be treated as Un-reserved Category candidates.

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening of Application

Stenography Test

Typing Test

Interview

Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for the selected candidates will be 44900 - 142400 (based on pay matrix Level 7 in the 7th PRC..

Steps to Apply for the posts