Jharkhand High Court Result 2020 Declared for Various Posts @jhc2.digiregister.online, Check Details Here

Jharkhand High Court Result 2020: Jharkhand High Court has declared the result for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator, Cashier on the official website. All such candidates who have appeared for these posts Exam, can check their result available on the official website of Jharkhand High Court - jhc2.digiregister.online.

Selection of the candidates have been done on the basis of their performance in the written examination held on 10/11 August 2019 for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and Cashier. Candidates can check their result available on the official website.

Candidates have been shortlisted for being called for Personality Test/ Viva-voce scheduled to be held on 29.03.2020 at High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Direct Link for Jharkhand High Court Result 2020

Candidates should note that the call letters for appearing in the Personality Test/ Viva-voce will be uploaded in the Official Website of this Court shortly. The aforesaid candidates may download the same from the website under the heading 'Recruitment' in due course of time.

Jharkhand High Court Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://jhc2.digiregister.online/admitcard

Click on the link List of candidates called for Personality Test/ Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and Cashier & Typing Test for the post of Typists of this Court Vide Advt. No.: 04/Accts/2018 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Take Print Out of Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand High Court for latest updates regarding the posts of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator, Cashier. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com