JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 930 Vacancies

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. The last date for submission of the application form is August 9. Interested candidates www.jssc.nic.in the official website. These recruitments will be done for 904 regular and 26 backlog posts.

Read the details here to know the detailed information of the posts, eligibility, important dates and application process.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment Important Information:

Name of organization Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JSSC) Vacancy Name Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Exam (JITOCE) Number of Posts 930 (904 Regular and 26 Backlog) Starting Date of Application Process 10 July 2023 Last Date of Application 9 August 2023 Application Fee UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I, BC-II - Rs. 100 (Indian Rupees) SC, ST - Rs 50 (Indian Rupees) Official Website www.jssc.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment:

Candidates should have ITI/ NCT/ Degree/ Diploma (Engg) or equivalent from a recognised University

Detailed educational qualifications for all the posts are available in the official notification.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment Notification Link

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment Application Process

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on the link to the application on the homepage A new page will appear on the screen Fill the application form Pay the application fee Upload all the required documents Submit the form and take a print out for future reference.

