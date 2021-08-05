JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 Released - Download Now, Direct Link Available

Candidates can download JIPMAT admit card 2021 through the direct link provided on this page. NTA released the JIPMAT admit card online. JIPMAT exam is scheduled to take place on 10 th August.

JIPMAT Admit card 2021 - National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the JIPMAT exam 2021 has released the JIPMAT admit card for the aspirants willing to appear in the JIPMAT entrance exam on 10th August 2021. The JIPMAT hall ticket is available online at the official website of NTA dedicated to the exam, jipmat.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the JIPMAT hall ticket using the login credentials allotted at the time of JIPMAT exam registration.

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 - Direct Link

Candidates can either click on the direct link mentioned above to download the JIPMAT admit card or can follow the instructions mentioned below:-

Visit JIPMAT 2021 official website Click on the ‘JIPMAT Admit Card’ Choose the date of birth or password to access the login dashboard Download JIPMAT admit card Take a printout of the JIPMAT admit card for future reference

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 - Additional Important Documents

At the test center, in addition to the JIPMAT admit card, candidates will have to carry a few more documents as photo identity proof at the JIPMAT test center on the exam day.

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the application form) Any one of the following photo IDs

PAN card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority (if applicable)

JIPMAT - Important Points to Remember

JIPMAT admit card can be downloaded online only, NTA will not send any hard copy of the JIPMAT admit card personally.

JIPMAT Admit card will only be issued to the candidates who have successfully completed the JIPMAT applications

