JIPMAT 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

JIPMAT Exam Pattern & Syllabus - JIPMAT 2021 or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national level entrance examination conducted for admission to the 5-Year Integrated Program in Management by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.
In this article, candidates will find out about the JIPMAT exam pattern and JIPMAT syllabus that will help you prepare for the IPM entrance exam. Find out all the details about JIPMAT 2021 exam pattern and know JIPMAT sectional syllabus, marking scheme, type of questions, and exam mode. Take a look at the details mentioned as under:-
JIPMAT 2021 Highlights
JIPMAT Exam is going to be conducted for the first time in the academic year 2021-2022, and that is why is important for the candidates to take note of all the important details related to the exam. Here are some important highlights related to the JIPMAT exam:-
|
JIPMAT exam mode
|
Online/Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Questions type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
JIPMAT exam duration
|
150 Minutes (3:00 PM to 5:30 PM)
|
JIPMAT exam date
|
To be Notified
|
No. of Sections
|
4
|
Total number of questions
|
100
|
Total marks
|
400
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for Correct Answer
JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2021- Sectional division
JIPMAT exam pattern talks about the number of sections for which aspirants should prepare to crack the IPM entrance exam. The sections based on which candidate’s knowledge and ability will be tested are: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.
Find out the total no. Of questions to be asked from each section and marks allotted against each question.
|
Section name
|
No. of questions
|
Marks allotted per question
|
Total Marks
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
33
|
4
|
132
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
33
|
4
|
132
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
34
|
4
|
136
|
Total
|
100
|
-
|
400
JIPMAT Marking Scheme 2021
In every exam, the performance of the candidates is judged based on the marks scored by them. The JIPMAT marking scheme suggests that candidates attempting the JIPMAT exam will be rewarded exam on the following basis:-
For each correct attempt, four marks will be awarded
There is no negative marking for unattempted question
JIPMAT Syllabus 2021
It is crucial to know the JIPMAT exam syllabus so that candidates are aware of the topics that will be asked in the exam to evaluate their performance. Here is a section-wise list of topics that are expected in the JIPMAT exam.
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Simple Equations, Numbers, Percentage, Profit and Loss,
HCF-LCM, Square Root and Cube Root, Geometry, Mixtures and Alligations,
Time and Work, Time and Distance, Data Interpretation, Averages
Algebra, Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
Assumptions, Seating Arrangement, Series, Statements, Bars & Line Graphs
Tables, Direction Sense, Family Tree, Coding-Decoding, Binary Logic
Proposition, Data Arrangement, Puzzles, Sets & Caselets, Syllogism
Pie Charts, Venn Diagram, Data Sufficiency, Data Structures
Clocks and Calendars, Blood Relations
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Fill in the Blanks, Articles, Proper Usage of Words
Sentence Corrections, Synonyms, Antonyms
Reading Comprehension, Para Jumbles, Preposition
Error Spotting, Grammar, Vocabulary