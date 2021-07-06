JIPMAT 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

JIPMAT exam pattern and syllabus is important for the aspirants preparing for the IPM entrance exam. Find out the detailed JIPMAT section-wise syllabus, and marking scheme here.

JIPMAT Exam Pattern & Syllabus - JIPMAT 2021 or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national level entrance examination conducted for admission to the 5-Year Integrated Program in Management by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

In this article, candidates will find out about the JIPMAT exam pattern and JIPMAT syllabus that will help you prepare for the IPM entrance exam. Find out all the details about JIPMAT 2021 exam pattern and know JIPMAT sectional syllabus, marking scheme, type of questions, and exam mode. Take a look at the details mentioned as under:-

JIPMAT 2021 Highlights

JIPMAT Exam is going to be conducted for the first time in the academic year 2021-2022, and that is why is important for the candidates to take note of all the important details related to the exam. Here are some important highlights related to the JIPMAT exam:-

JIPMAT exam mode Online/Computer Based Test (CBT) Questions type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) JIPMAT exam duration 150 Minutes (3:00 PM to 5:30 PM) JIPMAT exam date To be Notified No. of Sections 4 Total number of questions 100 Total marks 400 Marking Scheme +4 for Correct Answer

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2021- Sectional division

JIPMAT exam pattern talks about the number of sections for which aspirants should prepare to crack the IPM entrance exam. The sections based on which candidate’s knowledge and ability will be tested are: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

Find out the total no. Of questions to be asked from each section and marks allotted against each question.

Section name No. of questions Marks allotted per question Total Marks Quantitative Aptitude 33 4 132 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 33 4 132 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 34 4 136 Total 100 - 400

JIPMAT Marking Scheme 2021

In every exam, the performance of the candidates is judged based on the marks scored by them. The JIPMAT marking scheme suggests that candidates attempting the JIPMAT exam will be rewarded exam on the following basis:-

For each correct attempt, four marks will be awarded

There is no negative marking for unattempted question

JIPMAT Syllabus 2021

It is crucial to know the JIPMAT exam syllabus so that candidates are aware of the topics that will be asked in the exam to evaluate their performance. Here is a section-wise list of topics that are expected in the JIPMAT exam.