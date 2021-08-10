JIPMAT 2021 - Last Minute Tips and Strategies

JIPMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 th August. Find out the JIPMAT last minute tips and strategies to ace the exam in this attempt.

Last-minute tips are important for the exam aspirants because it helps recapitulate the preparation which might have been ignored due to the anxiety or exam pressure. As the JIPMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10th August 2021, candidates are advised to take a look at the last-minute tips before heading to the JIPMAT test center for appearing in the exam.

JIPMAT Exam Day Instructions - Do’s and Dont’s

Follow the simple list of a few do’s and don’t’s before making your way to the test center on the JIPMAT D-day.

JIPMAT Exam Day Do’s

As the JIPMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted in the afternoon shift (3:00pm to 5:30pm), candidates are advised to reach the JIPMAT test center 1 hour before the reporting time. Keep your JIPMAT admit card ready, or download it if you haven’t taken the printout. JIOMAT admit card is mandatory for entry at the test center.

Keep photo ID proof (original) along with the JIPMAT admit card. You can keep one of the following mentioned identity proof to show at the test center.

JIPMAT Exam Day Dont’s

Do not reach the test center last and entry to the latecomers is not allowed or you might have to face a lot of difficulties. So avoid last minute hassles Electronic gadgets are not allowed inside, so keep your mobile digital watch and other related items safe. No food item is allowed on the JIPMAT exam premises.

JIPMAT Exam Pattern

Let’s take a quick look at the JIPMAT exam pattern to revise what to expect in the exam and how to attempt it with clarity:

Section Number of Questions Marks for each correct answer Total Maximum Marks Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 33 + 4 132 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 33 +4 132 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 34 +4 136 Total 100 - 400

There is a negative marking of -1 mark for choosing an incorrect option, so attempt the exam wisely and calmly to avoid the scope of negative marking.

Candidates will get a duration of 150 minutes to attempt 100 MCQ questions.

About JIPMAT

Joint Integrated Programme Management Aptitude Test, JIPMAT entrance exam, is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya. The JIPMAT exam is an entry ticket to 5-years integrated course (BBA+MBA) at IIMs. Candidates who have successfully completed the 12th class can appear for the entrance exam. Aspirants will be competing against 120 seats (IIM Bodhgaya- 60 seats; IIM Jammu- 60 seats).

