JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for RA, Junior Nurse and other Posts@jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs 2021 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited application for 19 posts of Research Assistant, Junior Nurse and other for INDO-US TB Project. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 May 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Master Degree/M.Com/MBA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

JIP/PSM/INDOUSTB/NP/2021/82

Dated: 15 May 2021

Important Date for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 25 May 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-04

Junior Nurse-03

Project Technical Officer-01

Project Technical Officer (Regularotory Coordinator)-01

Technical Assistant-01

Technical Assistant (Finance)-01

Research Associate-01

Lab Technician-01

Senior Technical Assistant (Lab)

Driver-1



Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Master Degree in Social work/Sociology from a recognized University.

Minimum 3 Years e experience in TB Research o

projects from a recognized institution/hospital.

Junior Nurse-B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized university.

Minimum 2 years work experience in a reputed institute/hospital.

Project Technical Officer-Master in MPH/Life science from a recognized university.

Minimum 2 year of experience in National/International research projects.

Project Technical Officer (Regularotory Coordinator)-Master in MPH/Life Science from a recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Finance)-M.Com/ MBA Finance.

Technical Assistant (Finance)-B.Com with 1 year of experience in Administration/ Finance and Accounts work.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.



How to Download: JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)- i.e. jipmer.edu.in

Go to the Announcement Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Online Interview for various posts under INDO US TB PROJECT in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the notification for RA, Junior Nurse and other Posts Post.

Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their 2 page CV as mentioned in the notification to the mail ID: recruitment.indoustb@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2021.