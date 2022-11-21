JIPMER Recruitment 2022 For 433 Nursing Officer Posts at jipmer.edu.in: Check Salary And Application Process

JIPMER has invited online application for the 433 Nursing Officer Posts on its official website. Check JIPMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published a notice regarding the recruitment of 433 Nursing Officer post in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 01 December 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online written exam which is scheduled on 18 December 2022. Candidates applied successfully for these pots can download their Admit Card from 10 December 2022 from the official website.



Notification Details JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Admn-I/DR/1(3)/2022

Important Date JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website: 10.12.2022

Date of Examination:18.12.2022

Vacancy Details JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Nursing Officer-433

Eligibility Criteria JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University (OR)

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / University.

Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State./Indian Nursing council. (OR)

2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council.

(ii) Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing council.

(iii) Two Years‟ experience in minimum 50 - bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Pay scale JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022

Pay of Rs.44,900/- in Level 7 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC.

JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 PDF



How To Apply JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply on-line mode only through the official website https:://www.jipmer.edu.in on or before 01 December 2022.