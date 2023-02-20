JIPMER Recruitment 2023 for Group B/C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published a notification for recruitment to the various Group B and C posts. Under the JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification, you have a chance to apply for various posts including Dental Hygienist, Speech Therapist, X-Ray Technician, Junior Administrative Assistant and others.
Candidates with certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply online on or before 18 March 2023 on http://jipmer.edu.in.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam which will be held on 02 April 2023.
Important Date JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 22.02.2023
On-line Registration of application closes on: 18.03.2023
Download of Hall Ticket from: 25.03.2023
Date of Examination: 02.04.2023
Vacancy Details JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Group B-14
Group C-55
Eligibility Criteria JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Dental Hygienist (Group B):
1. Degree in Science (Botany / Zoology / Life science) from a recognized University or equivalent.
2. Diploma of two years duration in Dental Hygiene from a recognized Institute or equivalent. The course must be approved by the Dental council of India.
3. Two years experience as Dental Hygienist.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/how to apply/salary and other updates for the posts.
JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: Details
|Event
|Details
|Posts Name
|Group B/C
|Advt No
|Admn-I/DR/1(1)/2023
|Number of Posts
|Group B-
|14
|Group C
|55
|Minimum age
|18 years
|Date of Examination
|02.04.2023
Category wise minimum Qualification marks for CBT & Skill test
|Category
|Minimum Eligibility
Percentage/Percentile in
Computer Based Test
(CBT)
|Minimum Eligibility
Percentage in Skill
Test (if any)
|UR / EWSs
|50
|50
|UR/ EWSs – PWBD
|45
|50
|SC / ST / OBC
|40
|50
How To Download: JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification
- Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)-https://jipmer.edu.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Of Various Group B & C Posts JIPMER-Puducherry' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification in a new window.
- Download JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.
JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification PDF
How To Apply JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https:://www.jipmer.edu.in on or before 18 March 2023.