JIPMER Recruitment 2023 for Group B/C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JIPMER has invited online applications for the 69 Group B/C Posts on its official website. Check JIPMER Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published a notification for recruitment to the various Group B and C posts. Under the JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification, you have a chance to apply for various posts including Dental Hygienist, Speech Therapist, X-Ray Technician, Junior Administrative Assistant and others.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply online on or before 18 March 2023 on http://jipmer.edu.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam which will be held on 02 April 2023.

Important Date JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 22.02.2023

On-line Registration of application closes on: 18.03.2023

Download of Hall Ticket from: 25.03.2023

Date of Examination: 02.04.2023

Vacancy Details JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Group B-14

Group C-55

Eligibility Criteria JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Dental Hygienist (Group B):

1. Degree in Science (Botany / Zoology / Life science) from a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Diploma of two years duration in Dental Hygiene from a recognized Institute or equivalent. The course must be approved by the Dental council of India.

3. Two years experience as Dental Hygienist.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/how to apply/salary and other updates for the posts.

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: Details

Event Details Posts Name Group B/C Advt No Admn-I/DR/1(1)/2023 Number of Posts Group B- 14 Group C 55 Minimum age 18 years Date of Examination 02.04.2023







Category wise minimum Qualification marks for CBT & Skill test

Category Minimum Eligibility

Percentage/Percentile in

Computer Based Test

(CBT) Minimum Eligibility

Percentage in Skill

Test (if any) UR / EWSs 50 50 UR/ EWSs – PWBD 45 50 SC / ST / OBC 40 50

How To Download: JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)-https://jipmer.edu.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Of Various Group B & C Posts JIPMER-Puducherry' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification PDF



How To Apply JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https:://www.jipmer.edu.in on or before 18 March 2023.