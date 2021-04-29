JIPMER Result 2021 Out for X-Ray Technician, Anesthesia Technician and other Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

JIPMER Result 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the posts of X-ray Technician/Anesthesia Technician/Biomedical Engineer and other posts. All those candidates who have appeared in the interview round for X-ray Technician/Anesthesia Technician/Biomedical Engineer and other posts can check their result from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

It is noted that Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has conducted the test for X-ray Technician/Anesthesia Technician/Biomedical Engineer and other posts under TNCMCHIS Scheme on 27 April 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the test for these posts can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has uploaded the PDF for all the above post on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for X-Ray Technician





Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for Anesthesia Technician





Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for Biomedical Engineer



Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for Dialysis Technician





Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for Medical Laboratory Technologist





How to Download: JIPMER Result 2021 for X-Ray Technician, Anesthesia Technician and other Posts