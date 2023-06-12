JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at jkbose.nic.in, Download Jammu and Kashmir Board Marks By Using Roll Number Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the class 10 result soon. According to media reports, JKBOSE 10th class result is expected to be released by this week. However, there has been no official updates regarding the announcement of date and time of J&K Board result for 10th class.
Once released, students can check their JKBOSE 10th result scorecard online on the official website: jkbose.nic.in. To download the result of 10th class 2023 JKBOSE search by roll number, they have to use their registration number and roll number in the login window.
The JKBOSE class 10 soft zone exams were held from March 9 to April 5. While the JKBOSE 10th hard zone exams were conducted from April 8 to May 9. Last year, in JKBOSE Jammu and Kashmir division exam class 10 results, a total of 43,123 students appeared out of which 83.65% and 78.01% boys passed respectively.
JK Board 10th Result 2023 Date
As per reports, the Jammu and Kashmir 10th board results will be declared by this week, however, JKBOSE officials are yet to confirm on the result date and time. Students can check below the expected date for the announcement of JKBOSE result:
|
Events
|
Date and time
|
JKBOSE result for class 10th
|
June 2023
|
JKBOSE 10th result time
|
To be notified
Where to check JKBOSE Secondary School Examination Result 2023?
Students can check their Jammu and Kashmir division result online at the official website. Apart from this, they can visit their respective schools to check their marks secured in class 10th. Check below the websites, where they can download their JKBOSE marksheet by using roll number:
|
jkbose.nic.in
|
jkbose.ac.in
|
jkbose.nic.in/results
|
jkbose.nic.in/results/jkboseresults.aspx
How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 online at jkbose.nic.in?
Students can check their results on the official website using their roll number and registration number. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check class 10th result online:
- Step 1: Go the official website: jkbose.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down, click on Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) link
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
- Step 5: Click on view result
- Step 6: Save, download and take a printout for future references
Can students can 10th class result 2023 JKBOSE in offline mode?
As per updates, there might be chances that the officials provide the facility to check J&K result via SMS. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Based on last year, they can check their marks via SMS by following the below-mentioned steps:
- Step 1: Open the SMS application
- Step 2: Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO)
- Step 3: Send the message to this number: 5676750
- Step 4: Students will get JKBOSE 10th marks on the same number
Jammu and Kashmir 10th Result 2023 Grading System
It is expected that along with marks, the JK Board result marksheet will also include grades. Students can check the table to understand the grading system:
|
Marks
|
Grades
|
Remarks
|
75% to 100%
|
A
|
Excellent
|
60% to 74%
|
B
|
Very Good
|
45% to 59%
|
C
|
Good
|
33 to 44%
|
D
|
Average
JKBOSE Jammu and Kashmir Division Exam Class 10 Results Statistics
Last year, girls outperformed boys in JKBOSE 10 result. Students can check below the table to know the past few year’s pass percentages:
|
Years
|
Students Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
Boys' Pass %
|
Girls' Pass %
|
2022
|
43,123
|
-
|
78.01
|
83.65
|
2021
|
Around 30 thousand
|
-
|
75
|
81.02
|
2020
|
53,807
|
70
|
68
|
72
|
2019
|
Around 53 thousand
|
64.91
|
64.91
|
67.26
|
2018
|
50,122
|
84
|
83
|
84
|
2017
|
50,293
|
83
|
84.6
|
81.45
|
2016
|
50,615
|
62
|
61.1
|
63
|
2015
|
50,535
|
72
|
74.5
|
68.8
|
2014
|
75,237
|
64
|
62.8
|
63.2
