JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at jkbose.nic.in, Download Jammu and Kashmir Board Marks By Using Roll Number Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The board is expected to soon announce the Jammu and Kashmir 10th exam results online. Students can download their JKBOSE marksheet online at jkbose.nic.in by using roll number. Check steps, list of websites, last year’s pass percentage, toppers here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the class 10 result soon. According to media reports, JKBOSE 10th class result is expected to be released by this week. However, there has been no official updates regarding the announcement of date and time of J&K Board result for 10th class.

Once released, students can check their JKBOSE 10th result scorecard online on the official website: jkbose.nic.in. To download the result of 10th class 2023 JKBOSE search by roll number, they have to use their registration number and roll number in the login window.

The JKBOSE class 10 soft zone exams were held from March 9 to April 5. While the JKBOSE 10th hard zone exams were conducted from April 8 to May 9. Last year, in JKBOSE Jammu and Kashmir division exam class 10 results, a total of 43,123 students appeared out of which 83.65% and 78.01% boys passed respectively.

JK Board 10th Result 2023 Date

As per reports, the Jammu and Kashmir 10th board results will be declared by this week, however, JKBOSE officials are yet to confirm on the result date and time. Students can check below the expected date for the announcement of JKBOSE result:

Events Date and time JKBOSE result for class 10th June 2023 JKBOSE 10th result time To be notified

Where to check JKBOSE Secondary School Examination Result 2023?

Students can check their Jammu and Kashmir division result online at the official website. Apart from this, they can visit their respective schools to check their marks secured in class 10th. Check below the websites, where they can download their JKBOSE marksheet by using roll number:

jkbose.nic.in jkbose.ac.in jkbose.nic.in/results jkbose.nic.in/results/jkboseresults.aspx

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 online at jkbose.nic.in?

Students can check their results on the official website using their roll number and registration number. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check class 10th result online:

Step 1: Go the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down, click on Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: Click on view result

Step 6: Save, download and take a printout for future references

Can students can 10th class result 2023 JKBOSE in offline mode?

As per updates, there might be chances that the officials provide the facility to check J&K result via SMS. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Based on last year, they can check their marks via SMS by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS application

Step 2: Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO)

Step 3: Send the message to this number: 5676750

Step 4: Students will get JKBOSE 10th marks on the same number

Jammu and Kashmir 10th Result 2023 Grading System

It is expected that along with marks, the JK Board result marksheet will also include grades. Students can check the table to understand the grading system:

Marks Grades Remarks 75% to 100% A Excellent 60% to 74% B Very Good 45% to 59% C Good 33 to 44% D Average

JKBOSE Jammu and Kashmir Division Exam Class 10 Results Statistics

Last year, girls outperformed boys in JKBOSE 10 result. Students can check below the table to know the past few year’s pass percentages:

Years Students Appeared Overall Pass % Boys' Pass % Girls' Pass % 2022 43,123 - 78.01 83.65 2021 Around 30 thousand - 75 81.02 2020 53,807 70 68 72 2019 Around 53 thousand 64.91 64.91 67.26 2018 50,122 84 83 84 2017 50,293 83 84.6 81.45 2016 50,615 62 61.1 63 2015 50,535 72 74.5 68.8 2014 75,237 64 62.8 63.2

