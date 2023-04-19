JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will be announcing the class 12 Jammu and Kashmir board results by May 2023. Candidates can check here result-related updates, toppers list and result schedule.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will be releasing the JKBOSE Class 12 results by May 2023. The board will be announcing the results for the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream students. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check the results online mode.

Jammu and Kashmir board conducted the class 12 exams from March 8 to April 2, 2023. To check the class 12 board results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the website.

Students will be notified of the date and time to check the board results bu the officials in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their board results.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

Jammu and Kashmir Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023. The board is expected to announce the 12th science, commerce and arts stream results by May 2023. Candidates can check the schedule below.

JKBOSE 12th Exam March 8 to April 2, 2023 JKBOSE class 12 Result May 2023

Official Links To Check 12th JKBOSE Result 2023

JKBOSE class 12 exam result 2023 will be declared online. In order to check the results students can visit the website and enter the roll number in the login link provided. The JKBOSE class 12 results for all three streams will be announced on the official website - jkbose.nic.in

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

Jammu and Kashmir class 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir board

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the JKBOSE 12th result for further reference

JKBOSE class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their their answer sheets re-evaluated after the announcement of the board results. To apply students can visit the official website and fill in the application form available on the official website. The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th re-evaluation will be released shortly after the process is completed.

JKBOSE 12th Compartment Result 2023

JKBOSE 12th compartment exams are conducted for candidates who want to improve their exam scores and those who were unable ti secure the minimum passing marks. Such candidates can apply for the compartment exams through the application form available on the official website. The board will announce the schedule for the compartment exams shortly after the board results are announced.

JKBOSE class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

JKBOSE Class 12 statistics includes the details of the performance of the students in the class 12 exams. In 2022, the board had an overall pass percentage of 70%. Check the statistics details below.