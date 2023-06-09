JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in with Roll Number, Name-wise, Direct Result Link for Jammu and Kashmir Division

JKBOSE Class 12 result 2023 have been announced with Roll Number, Registration Number and Name-wise. Candidates can check their Jammu and Kashmir Board Division 12th result on the official website jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 today, June 9, 2023. The results have been announced on the official website and can be check with roll number, registration no. and name-wise. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 Jammu and Kashmir Division can check their results through the link given on the official website.

Click Below To Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023 - Declared (Link Available)

Jammu and Kashmir board 12th results are available on the official website jkbose.nic.in. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link. This year JKBOSE 12th exams were conducted from March 11 to May 15, 2023 for the Kashmir Division and from March 8 to April 2, 2023 for the Jammu Division.

Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Latest Update

JKBOSE 12th Minimum Passing Marks

In order to qualify the class 12 JKBOSE exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in the class 12 exams in each subject and overall.

Updated as on June 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Board Supplementary Exams

Jammu and Kashmir Board will be conducting supplementary exams for candidates shortly. Those who were unable to score the minimum required marks can apply for the supplementary exams.

Updated as on June 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM

JK Board Class 12 Result 2023 Login Credentials

To check the JKBOSE class 12 result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and registration number along with captcha in the result link.

Updated as on June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage 65%

According to data available, the overall pass percentage for JKBOSE 12th exams is 65%. Pass percentage of boys is 61% while the pass percentage of girls is 68%. A total of 12,763,6 students registered for the exams from which 82,441 students have passed.

Updated as on June 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Where to Check Online?

Jammu and Kashmir board officials have announced the JKBOSE class 12 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website jkbose.nic.in to check their board results.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2023?

The Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th result 2023 is available on the official board website. In order to check the results students are required to visit the website and enter their class 12 roll number in the result link.

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE official website

Step 2: Click on Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023 under the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Enter the 12th roll number in the given link

Step 4: The 12th results for the respective streams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JKBOSE 12th result for further reference

