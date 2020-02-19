Search

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The JKBOSE has published the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone from this page.

Feb 19, 2020 13:41 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone from this page. The JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in. 

JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE, publish the JK Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone on its official website. The students appearing for the JKBOSE Board 12th Examination 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone can check the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone below: 

Science Stream: 

Dates

Subjects

27th February 2020

Geology

Bio-Technology

Microbiology

Bio-Chemistry

2nd March 2020

General English

5th March 2020

Chemistry

10th March 2020

Physics

12th March 2020

Geography

16th March 2020

Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

19th March 2020

Biology

Statistics

23rd March 2020

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Electronics

26th March 2020

IT& ITes

Retail

Health Care

Tourism

Arts Stream: 

Dates

Subjects

27th February 2020

Urdu

Hindi

Kashmiri

Dogri

Punjabi

Bhoti

2nd March 2020

General English

5th March 2020

Arabic

Persian

Sanskrit

Economics

10th March 2020

Home Science (Elective)

History

Public Administration

12th March 2020

Geography

Psychology

Music

Philosophy

Education

16th March 2020

Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Sociology

19th March 2020

Political Science

Statistics

23rd March 2020

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

English Literature

26th March 2020

IT& ITes

Retail

Health Care

Tourism

Home Science Stream: 

Dates

Subjects

2nd March 2020

General English

5th March 2020

Clothing For The Family

10th March 2020

Human Development

16th March 2020

Extension Management

23rd March 2020

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

26th March 2020

IT& ITes

Retail

Health Care

Tourism

Commerce Stream: 

Dates

Subjects

27th February 2020

Business Studies

2nd March 2020

General English

5th March 2020

Entrepreneurship

Economics

10th March 2020

Business Mathematics

Public Administration

19th March 2020

Accountancy

23rd March 2020

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

26th March 2020

IT& ITes

Retail

Health Care

Tourism

 

The above-mentioned JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the JKBOSE Board that is jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is the official body responsible for publishing the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone. 

