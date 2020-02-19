JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone from this page. The JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)

Science Stream:

Dates Subjects 27th February 2020 Geology Bio-Technology Microbiology Bio-Chemistry 2nd March 2020 General English 5th March 2020 Chemistry 10th March 2020 Physics 12th March 2020 Geography 16th March 2020 Mathematics Applied Mathematics 19th March 2020 Biology Statistics 23rd March 2020 Computer Science Informatics Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics 26th March 2020 IT& ITes Retail Health Care Tourism

Arts Stream:

Dates Subjects 27th February 2020 Urdu Hindi Kashmiri Dogri Punjabi Bhoti 2nd March 2020 General English 5th March 2020 Arabic Persian Sanskrit Economics 10th March 2020 Home Science (Elective) History Public Administration 12th March 2020 Geography Psychology Music Philosophy Education 16th March 2020 Mathematics Applied Mathematics Sociology 19th March 2020 Political Science Statistics 23rd March 2020 Computer Science Informatics Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature 26th March 2020 IT& ITes Retail Health Care Tourism

Home Science Stream:

Dates Subjects 2nd March 2020 General English 5th March 2020 Clothing For The Family 10th March 2020 Human Development 16th March 2020 Extension Management 23rd March 2020 Computer Science Informatics Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management 26th March 2020 IT& ITes Retail Health Care Tourism

Commerce Stream:

Dates Subjects 27th February 2020 Business Studies 2nd March 2020 General English 5th March 2020 Entrepreneurship Economics 10th March 2020 Business Mathematics Public Administration 19th March 2020 Accountancy 23rd March 2020 Computer Science Informatics Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management 26th March 2020 IT& ITes Retail Health Care Tourism

