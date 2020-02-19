JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone from this page. The JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)
Science Stream:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
27th February 2020
|
Geology
Bio-Technology
Microbiology
Bio-Chemistry
|
2nd March 2020
|
General English
|
5th March 2020
|
Chemistry
|
10th March 2020
|
Physics
|
12th March 2020
|
Geography
|
16th March 2020
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
19th March 2020
|
Biology
Statistics
|
23rd March 2020
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics
|
26th March 2020
|
IT& ITes
Retail
Health Care
Tourism
Arts Stream:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
27th February 2020
|
Urdu
Hindi
Kashmiri
Dogri
Punjabi
Bhoti
|
2nd March 2020
|
General English
|
5th March 2020
|
Arabic
Persian
Sanskrit
Economics
|
10th March 2020
|
Home Science (Elective)
History
Public Administration
|
12th March 2020
|
Geography
Psychology
Music
Philosophy
Education
|
16th March 2020
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
Sociology
|
19th March 2020
|
Political Science
Statistics
|
23rd March 2020
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
English Literature
|
26th March 2020
|
IT& ITes
Retail
Health Care
Tourism
Home Science Stream:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
2nd March 2020
|
General English
|
5th March 2020
|
Clothing For The Family
|
10th March 2020
|
Human Development
|
16th March 2020
|
Extension Management
|
23rd March 2020
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|
26th March 2020
|
IT& ITes
Retail
Health Care
Tourism
Commerce Stream:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
27th February 2020
|
Business Studies
|
2nd March 2020
|
General English
|
5th March 2020
|
Entrepreneurship
Economics
|
10th March 2020
|
Business Mathematics
Public Administration
|
19th March 2020
|
Accountancy
|
23rd March 2020
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|
26th March 2020
|
IT& ITes
Retail
Health Care
Tourism
