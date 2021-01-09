JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims Short Notification OUT @jkpsc.gov.in, 257 Vacancies Notified for Various Services, Apply Online from 3rd week of Jan

JKPSC CCE 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notification for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2021. According to the notice, the detailed notification for preliminary exam is likely to be issued in the 3rd week of January 2021.

Around 257 vacancies will be recruited through this drive out of which 56 vacancies are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 141 vacancies are for J&K Police (G) Service and 60 vacancies are for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

The selection of the candidates will be done through the written test which is scheduled to be held tentatively in the last week of June or 1st week of July 2021. The candidates will be able to get all details about the recruitment process including the vacancy break up, the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online recruitment application through a website: in the last week of June or 1 st week of July 2021

week of July 2021 Last date for submission of online recruitment application through a website: to be announced soon

JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service - 56 Posts

J&K Police (G) Service - 141 Posts

J&K Accounts (G) Service - 60 Posts

JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The qualification details will be available on the official website, once the detailed notification is released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims short Notice PDF

JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for JKPSC CCE 2021 Prelims Exam

Interested candidates will be able to apply online at jkpsc.nic.in after the release of online application. After submitting the online application, the candidates will be able to submit the application for future reference.