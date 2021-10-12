JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2021 To Release Today @jkpsc.nic.in, Exam on 24 October

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card of J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021 today, 12 October 2021, on jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2021 Today: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card of J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021 today, 12 October 2021, on jkpsc.nic.in. The said exam is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021 (Sunday). Candidates who are appearing JKPSC Civil Service Exam can download JKPSC Admit Card, once released.

However, in case, a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she may represent before the commission on or before 20 October 2021 with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application Form and online fee.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. The candidates are not allowed to carry Mobile Phone/Smart Watch/ Calculator/Head Phones/Bluetooth Devices or any unauthorized/incriminating material.

If a candidate find any discrepancy, in the test booklet in any question or the responses, a written representation explaining the details of such alleged discrepancy be submitted within three days from the date of the exam, indicating the Test Booklet Series and Question Number, in which the discrepancy is alleged.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers consists of Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions.

For each correct one marks.

Subject Marks Time General Studies 1 200 2 hours General Studies 2 200

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the GS Paper 1of CCE as may be fixed by the commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33% marks in GS Paper 2 shall be eligible to appear for JKSPC CCE Mains 2021.

The mains exam shall consists of written exam and interview round.

A total of 257 vacancies are available under JPSC CCE 2021 of which 56 vacancies are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 141 vacancies are for J&K Police (G) Service and 60 vacancies are for J&K Accounts (G) Service.