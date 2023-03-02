JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023 Released For Paper 2@jkpsc.nic.in: Download Schedule

JKPSC has canceled and released the Paper 2 written fresh exam date for the post of Prosecuting Officer official website -jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has canceled the Paper 2 written exam for the post of Prosecuting Officer. The Commission has released short notice regarding the revised exam date which will be conducted on 16 March 2023.

All those candidates who appeared in the J and K Prosecuting Officer Preliminary Examination (Paper-II) can download the JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023 from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023 is also available below and you can download the same after clicking the link directly.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023





It is noted that JKPSC has earlier conducted the J and K Prosecuting Officer Preliminary Examination (Paper-II) on 29 January 2022 in two shifts. The examination was held in two sessions in MCQ based paper.

The Commission has released the Answer Key for the above exam for both the Paper I and Paper II (Qualifying) and demanded objections to the candidates.

According to the short notice released, the Commission has now decided to cancel the Paper II for Prosecuting Officer posts and to release the fresh exam date for the same.

Now the Commission will conduct the Paper II (Qualifying) of Prosecuting Officer Preliminary exam on 16 March 2023. The Commission will release the details on its official website in due course of time.

Candidates who have appeared in the J and K Prosecuting Officer Preliminary Examination (Paper-II) can download the JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023