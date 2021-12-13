JKSSB Answer Key 2021 for JSA Released @jkssb.nic.in, Download Link Here

What is JKSSB JSA Result Date ?

The result is expected in the month of Jan or Feb 2022

How to Download JKSSB Answer Key 2021 ?

Candidates can download the answer key by login into the official website using Roll No, Date of Birth, Select Date of Examination and Batch Timing.

What is the JKSSB Answer Key Login Date ?

13 to 17 Dec 2021