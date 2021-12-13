JKSSB Answer Key 2021 for JSA Released @jkssb.nic.in, Download Link Here

JKSSB JSA Answer Key Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the answer key of online exam conducted for the post of Jr Statistical Assistant. Candidates can download JKSSB JSA Answer Key from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. However, JKSSB Answer Key Link is available below from today i.e 13 December 2021 for four days till 17 December 2021.
JKSSB JSA Answer Key Notice Link
The candidates can also submit their objections/representations (if any)in respect of any question/answer and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through online mode.
How to Download JKSSB Answer Key 2021 ?
- Visit the official website - jkssb.nic.in
- Login with your Roll No, Date of Birth, Select Date of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view Response sheet, Question and Answer Key.
- In Question Paper view, correct alternative is highlighted in green. • Enter question number against which objection to be raised in the "Question No." field.
- Enter objection against a question in the "Objection" field, if any. Click on Add button to submit representation for more than one Question.
- Objections must be entered only in English. It can be raised only against questions and their alternatives • Objections once submitted cannot be edited later. Once submitted, new objections cannot be added later.
JKSSB Exam for the post of Jr Statistical Assistant, Divisional Cadre Kashmir/Jammu, Advertisement vide Notification No 04 of 2020, under Item No. 107 and 113 w.e.f 07.12.2021 to 11.12.2021 was held from 07 December 2021 to 11 December 2021.