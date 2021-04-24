JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link Available, Submit Before 2 May 2021 @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link: JKSSB has activated the link of district preference for the post of Class 4. Candidates who have participated in JKSSB Class 4 Exam on 27 February 2021, 28 February 2021 and 01 March 2021 and not submitted their order of preference for allotment should the fill the online preference on official website of JKSSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in for allotment against District/Divisional/UT cadre vacancies. JKSSB 4th Class Link is available till 02 May 2021.

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link is given below. The candidates can submit their order preference , through the link below:

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Notice

As per JKSSSB Notice, only 1.21 lakh candidates have indicated their order of preference out of 3.28 lakh candidates who participated in the aforesaid written exam due to which result declaration process has been delayed. It is further notified that this shall be the last and final opportunity and no further extension shall be granted. The candidates who fails to indicate preference fully or partially, will be deemed to have agreed to any allocation of cadre.

How to submit JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference ?