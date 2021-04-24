Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link Available, Submit Before 2 May 2021 @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB has activated the link of district preference for the post of Class 4. Candidates who have participated in JKSSB Class 4 Exam on 27 February 2021, 28 February 2021 and 01 March 2021 and not submitted their order of preference for allotment on jkssb.nic.in.

Created On: Apr 24, 2021 13:02 IST
JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link: JKSSB has activated the link of district preference for the post of Class 4. Candidates who have participated in JKSSB Class 4 Exam on 27 February 2021, 28 February 2021 and 01 March 2021 and not submitted their order of preference for allotment should the fill the online preference on official website of JKSSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in for allotment against District/Divisional/UT cadre vacancies. JKSSB 4th Class Link is available till 02 May 2021.

JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference Link is given below. The candidates can submit their order preference , through the link below:

As per JKSSSB Notice, only 1.21 lakh candidates have indicated their order of preference out of 3.28 lakh candidates who participated in the aforesaid written exam due to which result declaration process has been delayed. It is further notified that this shall be the last and final opportunity and no further extension shall be granted. The candidates who fails to indicate preference fully or partially, will be deemed to have agreed to any allocation of cadre.

How to submit JKSSB Class 4 Allotment Preference ?

  1. Go to official website - jkssb.nic.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘Provide Preferences for Adv No 01 of 2020 (Class IV)’ given at the left corner of the homepage
  3. Enter your email and password
  4. Login in your account
  5. Select your Preference 

 

 
