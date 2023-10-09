JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023 Released at jkssb.nic.in; Download PDF Here

JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on its official website. Check the download link.

JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written examination for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) on October 8, 2023 across the state. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts can download the provisional answer key from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in/.



However the JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023

The provisional answer key for the written exam for the DEO posts for all the four question paper series including A/B/C/D is available on the official website. You can download the provisional answer key pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)- https://jkssb.nic.in/.

Step 2: Now go to the Answer Key/Latest Updates on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Data Entry Operator, Election Department, held on 08-10-2023. on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the answer key in a new window.

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

JKSSB DEO Answer Key 2023: Process To Raise Objection

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the pdf of the answer key and they can raise their objections, if any, regarding the answer key. Candidates can raise their objection only in prescribed format as given on the notification. You will have to provide all the details regarding the objections including Question Number and series, details of the objection with Resource Material and copy should be enclosed with the objections form.

JKSSB DEO Objection 2023: Fee Details

Candidates should note that they will have to pay the requisite fee as of Rs. 200 per question as part of their submission. You will have to pay the fee in the form of a demand draft, made out in favour of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board. You can check the notification for details in this regard.