JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Exam Dates for Various Posts Here
JKSSB has officially released the Exam Calendar 2026 for various posts under the Health & Medical Education and the Home Department. Candidates who are preparing for these exams can now check the complete exam schedule & exam dates in this article.
Key Points
- JKSSB has released the detailed Exam Calendar 2026 for various departments.
- Exams for Health & Medical Education and Home Departments are scheduled from Sep-Dec 2026.
- Admit cards will be released seven days before each respective exam date.
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed Exam Calendar 2026 for various posts across different departments. The examination is scheduled from September to December 2026 for the Health & Medical Education Department and the Home Department. The exam is conducted in an offline mode, with an OMR-based written exam for posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Sub-Inspector and Constable. The Admit cards will be released seven days before each exam date. Check this article to know the complete Exam schedule and exam dates to continue their preparation accordingly.
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Highlights Table
Candidates who are preparing for pcoming JKSSB exams 2026 can find all the information in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Exam Year
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2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Exam Dates
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September to December 2026
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Admit Card
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7 Days before each exam date
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Check Schedule
Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming JKSSB exam 2026 can check the official exam schedule from the direct link given below. JKSSB has released the exam schedule & dates for various posts across Health & Medical Education and the Home Department. It includes posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Sub-Inspector, and Constable. Check the detailed exam schedule provided here:
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JKSSB Exam Schedule for Various Departments
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Check Official Notice
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The Health & Medical Education Department
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The Home Department
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 for Health & Medical Education Department
JKSSB has released the exam schedule for various posts under the Health & Medical Education Department. These exams will start from September 2026 and continue till November 2026. This includes posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Health Educator, and Accounts Assistant. Candidates applying for these posts must check their exam date from the table below.
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Post Name
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Exam Dates
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CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid G-III
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6 September 2026
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BCG Technician
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10 September 2026
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Paramedical Assistant
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10 September 2026
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Barber/Dhobi/Junior Dhobi
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15 September 2026
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Junior X-ray Technician
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16 September 2026
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Female MPHW/ Male Multipurpose Health Worker
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20 September 2026
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Junior Theatre Technician
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24 September 2026
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Health Educator
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27 September 2026
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Junior Health Inspector (FW)
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6 October 2026
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Technician G-III (Lab Group) / Technician G-II (Medical Group)
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7 October 2026
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Driver
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18 October 2026
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Attendant General Cadre (AGC) G-II/ Barber G-III
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21 October 2026
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Dresser/ Junior Pharmacist
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11 October 2026
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Accounts Assistant
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15 October 2026
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 for Home Department
JKSSB has also released the exam calendar for posts under the Home Department. This includes Sub-Inspector and Constable recruitment exams. These exams will be held between November and December 2026. Candidates preparing for police department posts must note their exam date carefully.
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Post Name
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Exam Date
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Sub-Inspector
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29 November 2026
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Constable (Executive)
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13 December 2026
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Constable (Armed/IRP/SDRF)
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20 December 2026
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Sub Inspector (Telecommunication)
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23 December 2026
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Constable (Telecommunication)
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27 December 2026
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Constable (Photographer)
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30 December 2026
JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Admit Card
JKSSB will release admit cards seven days before the respective exam date. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates on admit cards, exam centres, and any changes to the schedule. This schedule helps candidates to prepare accordingly for the upcoming JKSSB exams 2026. Candidates are advised to check the post-wise exam dates carefully to avoid any unforeseen problems.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com