JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Exam Dates for Various Posts Here

Key Points JKSSB has released the detailed Exam Calendar 2026 for various departments.

Exams for Health & Medical Education and Home Departments are scheduled from Sep-Dec 2026.

Admit cards will be released seven days before each respective exam date.

JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed Exam Calendar 2026 for various posts across different departments. The examination is scheduled from September to December 2026 for the Health & Medical Education Department and the Home Department. The exam is conducted in an offline mode, with an OMR-based written exam for posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Sub-Inspector and Constable. The Admit cards will be released seven days before each exam date. Check this article to know the complete Exam schedule and exam dates to continue their preparation accordingly. JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Highlights Table Candidates who are preparing for pcoming JKSSB exams 2026 can find all the information in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Exam Year 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Exam Dates September to December 2026 Admit Card 7 Days before each exam date Official Website jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Check Schedule Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming JKSSB exam 2026 can check the official exam schedule from the direct link given below. JKSSB has released the exam schedule & dates for various posts across Health & Medical Education and the Home Department. It includes posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Sub-Inspector, and Constable. Check the detailed exam schedule provided here: JKSSB Exam Schedule for Various Departments Check Official Notice The Health & Medical Education Department Check Here The Home Department Check Here JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 for Health & Medical Education Department JKSSB has released the exam schedule for various posts under the Health & Medical Education Department. These exams will start from September 2026 and continue till November 2026. This includes posts like CSSD Attendant, X-Ray Technician, Health Educator, and Accounts Assistant. Candidates applying for these posts must check their exam date from the table below.

Post Name Exam Dates CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid G-III 6 September 2026 BCG Technician 10 September 2026 Paramedical Assistant 10 September 2026 Barber/Dhobi/Junior Dhobi 15 September 2026 Junior X-ray Technician 16 September 2026 Female MPHW/ Male Multipurpose Health Worker 20 September 2026 Junior Theatre Technician 24 September 2026 Health Educator 27 September 2026 Junior Health Inspector (FW) 6 October 2026 Technician G-III (Lab Group) / Technician G-II (Medical Group) 7 October 2026 Driver 18 October 2026 Attendant General Cadre (AGC) G-II/ Barber G-III 21 October 2026 Dresser/ Junior Pharmacist 11 October 2026 Accounts Assistant 15 October 2026 JKSSB Exam Calendar 2026 for Home Department