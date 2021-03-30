JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 2311 Patwari, Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment Notification 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for the post of Patwari, Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, Junior Staff Nurse, Librarian, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Nurse, Data Entry Operator, Artist, Junior Occupational Therapist, Laboratory Technician , ECG Technician , Junior Physiotherapist, X- Ray Technician, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, Junior Theatre Assistant, Paramedical Assistant for different departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 20.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post online from 12 April to 12 May 2021 on jkssb.nic.in.

Advertisement No.02 of 2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration: 12 April 2021

Last Date of Online Application:12 May 2021

JKSSB Vacancy Details

General Administration Department - 52

Revenue Department - 528

Health and Medical Education Department - 1444

Cooperative Department - 256

Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department - 04

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 21

Department of Skill Development - 06

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB Patwari, Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Jr.Assistant - Graduate with 35 wpm speed on computer and six month's certificate course in computer applications from any recognized institute

Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor - Graduation from any recognized University

Junior Stenographer - Graduation from recognized University with 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words in typing speed per minute with six months certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute

Patwari -Graduation with knowledge of Urdu

For educational qualification of other posts information, check detailed notification link below.

Age Limit:

For OM: 40 Years

For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ OSC: 43 Years

For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years

For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Exam.

How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee:

Rs. 350/-

JKSSB Recruitment Notification Download

JKSSB Online Application Link - 12 April 2021