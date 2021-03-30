JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 2311 Patwari, Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in
JSSB is hiring 2311 Patwari, Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Staff Nurse, Technician, Librarian, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Nurse, Data Entry Operator and many other posts for different departments. Details Here
JKSSB Recruitment Notification 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for the post of Patwari, Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, Junior Staff Nurse, Librarian, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Nurse, Data Entry Operator, Artist, Junior Occupational Therapist, Laboratory Technician , ECG Technician , Junior Physiotherapist, X- Ray Technician, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, Junior Theatre Assistant, Paramedical Assistant for different departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 20.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post online from 12 April to 12 May 2021 on jkssb.nic.in.
Advertisement No.02 of 2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Registration: 12 April 2021
- Last Date of Online Application:12 May 2021
JKSSB Vacancy Details
- General Administration Department - 52
- Revenue Department - 528
- Health and Medical Education Department - 1444
- Cooperative Department - 256
- Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department - 04
- Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 21
- Department of Skill Development - 06
Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB Patwari, Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Jr.Assistant - Graduate with 35 wpm speed on computer and six month's certificate course in computer applications from any recognized institute
- Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor - Graduation from any recognized University
- Junior Stenographer - Graduation from recognized University with 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words in typing speed per minute with six months certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute
- Patwari -Graduation with knowledge of Urdu
For educational qualification of other posts information, check detailed notification link below.
Age Limit:
- For OM: 40 Years
- For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ OSC: 43 Years
- For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years
- For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years
- For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Exam.
How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
Application Fee:
- Rs. 350/-
JKSSB Recruitment Notification Download
JKSSB Online Application Link - 12 April 2021