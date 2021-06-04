JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Vacancies for Jr Assistant, Steno and Other Posts under JK Civil Service, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published a recruitment notification for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010. Eligible and interested candidates from 20 June 2021 on jkssb.nic.in. The last date of application is 20 July 2021.

A total of 503 vacancies are available for the Scientist 'A', Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Draftsman, Field Inspector, Assistant Information Officer , Assistant Law officer, Research Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Jr Assistant, Data Operator,Social Forestry Worker, , Field Assistant, Lab Assistant, Junior Legal Assistant, Drug Control Officer and Assistant Food Analyst and Other Posts under Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, General Administration Department, Health & Medical Education Department and Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

More details on JKSSB Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, pay level in the PDF below.

JKSSB Notification Download

Advertisement No.03 of 2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration: 20 June 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021

JKSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 503

Forest, Ecology and Environment Department - 280 Posts General Administration Department - 200 Posts Health & Medical Education Department - 4 Posts Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant, General Administration Department- Graduation from any recognized University with the knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute. Six months Certificate Course in Computer Applications from a recognized Institute.

Jr Steno, Department of Law , Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - Graduate from any recognized University having minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type writing respectively

For educational qualification of other posts information, check detailed notification link above.

Age Limit:

For OM: 40 Years

For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ Social Caste: 43 Years

For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years

For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Selection Process for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Exam. The questions will be set in English only. (II) There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 under JK Civil Service ?

Candidates can apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal- ssbjk.org.in from 20 June to 20 July 2021. Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials. The same shall be validated using OTP (One Time Password) based verification.

Application Fee: