JKSSB Result 2021 Out @jkssb.nic.in: Download Marks for SI, Class 4, Assistant and Other Posts Here

JKSSB Result 2021 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result online written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, Depot Assistant and Class-IV under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Kashmiri Migrants. Candidates, who appeared in JKSSB Exam from 29 March to 04 April, can download JKSSB Result Key from the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download JKSSB 03/2020 Result, directly, through the link below:

JKSSB Result has been made on the basis of percentile scores by using normalization procedure. As per the JKSSB Result Notice, mere figuring in the result/score sheet shall not entitle a candidate to be shortlisted for Document Verification or appear in the select list and that he/she has to fulfill other eligibility conditions.

JKSSB will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the extant norms and procedures. The schedule of Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately.

If a candidate has any objection regarding the score sheet, he/she can send their representation within a week through email on JKSSB official email i.e. ssbjkgrievance@gmal.com. Such representation shall be disposed off in accordance with extant rules.

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Result/Score Sheet of Candidates in Computer Based Written Test (CBT)Examination for Divisional/District Cadre post for various posts in different Departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 03 of 2020 dated 01.12.2020’ given on the homepage Download JKSSB Result PDF Check your Percentile Score

JKSSB, on 21 April 2021, has also released the final answer keys. Candidates can check JKSSSB Final Answer Key through the link below:

A total of 1997 vacancies are available under Notification No 03 of 2020.