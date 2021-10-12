JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021 to Release Tomorrow for Jr Assistant and Other Posts @jkssb.nic.in

KSSB will release the admit card of Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer tomorrow on jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the admit card of Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer tomorrow i.e. on 13 October 2021. The typing test will start from 20th October 2021 and will be continued for three months. It will be conducted at NIELIT (formerly DOEACC), Old Airport Road, Rangreth,Budgam for Kashmir Centre and at NIELIT,Jammu, University Campus, Jammu. The commission has also uploaded the list of candidates called for Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) on its website (jkssb.nic.in) The candidates can check their NIELIT Batch No., Reporting Time, Test Time and Test Date through the PDF Link given below:

JKSSB Skill Test Candidates' List PDF Link:

For Jammu Centre

For Kashmir Centre

The candidates must carry their JKSSB Type Test Admit Card along with a valid photo identity which shows the photo clearly which can be a Aadhar/Voter Identity Card / Driving License / Passport / Pan Card / Ration Card / Student Identity Card / Identity Card Issued by Competent Authority. The candidates must note their admit Card will be checked at a registration counter at the Venue.Mobile phone is not allowed in the office premises.

The test will be held on Computer Key Board.

Those who achieve an accuracy of typing of 90% or above and a type-speed of minimum 35 words per minute shall be considered qualified for second stage. The schedule of 2nd Phase Type Test (Skill Test) shall be issued separately.

As per the official notice, “The JKSSB received 197727 online application forms for aforesaid 1539 posts and 75401 unique candidates are likely to participate in the scheduled Type Test which shall continue for about three (03) months in a phased manner. Subsequently, a Computer based written Test (CBT) Examination of the qualified candidates shall be held to finalize the selection based on two-stage examination process”.

The recruitment is being done against advertisement number 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021.