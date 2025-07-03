JNTUA Results 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntua.ac.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JNTUA Result 2025 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) declared the 3rd-year results for various UG courses on its official website- jntua.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the JNTUA results PDF.

Jul 3, 2025
JNTUA Results 2025

JNTUA Result 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has recently released the results of the 3rd year, 1st and 2nd semesters for various courses like BTech, BPharmacy, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntua.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jntua.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUA Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

JNTUA Manabadi Result 2025

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUA BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntua.ac.in.

JNTUA Result 2025

Click here

How to Check JNTUA BTech Results 2025.

Candidates can check their 1st and 2nd sem results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUA results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - jntua.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the examination section.
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check JNTUA Results 2025

Check here the direct link for JNTUA Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

B.Tech III Year II Semester (R20) Regular & Supplementary Examinations, April/May 2025.

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Tech III Year II Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations, April/May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Tech III Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, April/May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Tech III Year I Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Tech III Year I Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Tech III Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy III Year II Semester (R19) Regular & Supplementary Examinations, April/May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy III Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy III Year I Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy III Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

July 01, 2025

Click here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur: Highlights

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), is located in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1946. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
For students, staff, and faculty members, Dr.M.G.R. Medical University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights

University Name

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur

Established

1946

Location

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

JNTUA Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

