JNTUA Results 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntua.ac.in

JNTUA Result 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has recently released the results of the 3rd year, 1st and 2nd semesters for various courses like BTech, BPharmacy, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntua.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jntua.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUA Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

JNTUA Manabadi Result 2025

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUA BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntua.ac.in.