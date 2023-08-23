JNVU Result 2023, Download JNVU BA Result at jnvuiums.in

JNVU Result 2023 is released for BA 1st year and MA final year. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted from April 05 to April 31, can download their result by logging in their 'Enrollment Number' on the official portal. Find the direct link to download JNVU BA Result.

JNVU Result 2023: Jai Narayan Vyas University has released the JNVU BA 1st Year Result 2022 and MA final year result on August 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the JNVU Result 2023 at jnvuiums.in. They can download it by logging in their enrollment number on the official portal. The exams were conducted from April 05 to April 31, 2023.

JNVU 1st year result PDF contains students' personal details and marks obtained in the exam. Those who obtain more or equal to the minimum qualifying marks are considered as passed and get promoted to the next semester or year of their program.

JNVU activated the result link for BA 1st year and MA final year students on August 21. Earlier, the officials released the results for various UG and PG Courses such as B.Ed, M.SC, B.A, M.B.A, M.COM, and M.SC on the university’s official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their JNVU Result and take a printout for future reference. If a student is not satisfied with his marks, he can apply for revaluation or re-totalling.

Jai Narayan Vyas University has activated the link to download for 1st year results of BA and MA final year exams. We have provided the direct link to check JNVU result 2023 below for your convenience.

How to Check JNVU BA Result 2023 at www.jnvuiums.in

Struggling to check JNVU results? Here's a handy guide to check and download JNVU 1st year results.

Visit the official website - jnvuiums.in

On the homepage, go to 'JNVU Result' tab.

You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will have to click on your respective semester examination results

Enter your roll number and click on 'get result'

Your JNVU Result 2023 will display on the screen. Download it for future references.

Details mentioned on JNVU BA 1st Year Result 2023

The JNVU Result PDF comprises personal information of the students such as their name, subject-wise marks, grades/CGPA, division, percentile etc. Students must check all the details printed on the JNVU result to see if there are any mistakes. If there's any error, you are advised to contact the authorities immediately.

Jai Narain Vyas University was established in 1962. Formerly known as University of Jodhpur, it offers a total of 127 courses at the diploma, UG, PG and doctoral levels.