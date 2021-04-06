Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Out @jpsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Admit card of written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer Post, against advertisement number Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019, on its official website. Candidates can download JPSC Admit Card from the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 20:29 IST
JPSC AE Admit Card 2021
JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Admit card of written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer Post, against advertisement number Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019, on its official website. Candidates can download JPSC Admit Card from the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC AE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

JPSC AE Admit Card Download Link 

JPSC AE Exam Notice

How to Download JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.
  2. On home page, click on the link- ‘Click here to download Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical)Exam, Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019’
  3. You will be redirected to the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on 'Download Admit Card'. 
  5. You will get you admit card on the screen.
  6. Download JPSC AE Admit Card 2019
  7. Save the same for future reference. 
