JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Out @jpsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket Here
JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Admit card of written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer Post, against advertisement number Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019, on its official website. Candidates can download JPSC Admit Card from the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.
JPSC AE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
How to Download JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.
- On home page, click on the link- ‘Click here to download Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical)Exam, Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019’
- You will be redirected to the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Click on 'Download Admit Card'.
- You will get you admit card on the screen.
- Download JPSC AE Admit Card 2019
- Save the same for future reference.