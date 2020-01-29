JPSC Asst Engineer Model Answer Key 2020 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

JPSC Asst Engineer Model Answer Key 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the Assistant Engineer Exam 2020 on the official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Engineer Posts Exam against Advertisement No-05/2019 can check the Model Answer Key 2020 available on the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the Model Answer Key for the JPSC Asst Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) Exam conducted on 19 January 2020 at the various exam centres in the Ranchi. The exam was conducted in two sittings- Morning from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Evening shift from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. Exam was conducted on the OMR based answer sheet and candidates can check the short notification in this regard.

Now Commission has released the Model Answer Key for the subjects General Studies, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering have been released on the official website of JPSC.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections regarding the Model Answer Key on or before 07 February 2020. You can send your objections with your details like Roll Number/Registration Number and send the same to the mentioned address by Speed Post/Registered Post/By hand.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand PSC had issued notification for 637 Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019. There were 542 Posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) whereas 95 Posts were for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) trades.

Direct Link to Download JPSC Asst Engineer Model Answer Key 2020





How to Download JPSC Asst Engineer Model Answer Key 2020

Visit the official website i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link- Press Release and Model Answer Key for the Combined Assistant Engineer (P.T. Exam), Advt. No.05/2019 flashing on the homepage.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the Model Answer Key.

